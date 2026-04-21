Ferrero advances regional growth strategy at TFWA AP showcase

By Trbusiness Editor |

Image Credit: Ferrero Travel Market
Ferrero Royal Dansk biscuits

Ferrero is targeting Asia with its Royal Dansk brand.

Ferrero Travel Market will focus on innovation, premium gifting and travel retail exclusives at the upcoming TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference in Singapore (Booth Q21 2 B2).

A key highlight at the show will be the strategic expansion of the Royal Dansk brand into Asian travel retail markets, following a successful launch and strong performance across Europe.

The move reflects the company’s ambition to strengthen its position within the developing biscuit category, while responding to increased demand for trusted heritage brands with strong gifting appeal.

At the Singapore exhibition, Ferrero will showcase two of Royal Dansk’s best-selling butter cookie SKUs, including a 340g format featuring a travel retail-exclusive design.

Ferrero will also present Kinder Crunchy Cookies to the Asian market at the show, ahead of its global roll-out in September. Said to be perfect for a range of consumption occasions, this new addition to the company’s biscuit portfolio leverages the strength of the Kinder brand to target families and young adults seeking a familiar and convenient treat.

In addition to its biscuit portfolio expansion, Ferrero will highlight continued innovation across its wider confectionery range. Recent developments, previewed in Cannes, include the introduction of a new Ferrero Rocher 70% dark chocolate tablet, and refreshed packaging featuring prominent travel retail branding and enhanced sustainability messaging, supported by fully recyclable materials.

Image Credit: Ferrero Travel Market
Ferrero Sergio Salvagno

Ferrero Travel Market General Manager Sergio Salvagno underlined the potential of the Asian travel retail market – and the valuable connection opportunities offered by the TFWA show.

In Singapore, the company will also showcase new travel retail formats from its Kinder brand, including shareable variety packs designed for gifting and on-the-go consumption. Looking ahead, Kinder Crispy will join the travel retail portfolio with global availability from September.

Finally, at the show Ferrero will also present updates to its Nutella Next Destination series, which combines destination-themed packaging with interactive digital experiences aimed at strengthening shopper engagement.

Sergio Salvagno, General Manager of Ferrero Travel Market, commented: “TFWA Asia Pacific offers a valuable opportunity to connect with our partners across the region, which remains a dynamic and fast-growing market for travel retail. We are especially excited to introduce Royal Dansk more prominently to Asian travellers as we expand our biscuit portfolio.

“By combining trusted heritage brands with innovative formats and dedicated travel retail designs, we aim to deliver products that resonate with travellers, while supporting our retail partners in driving growth and differentiation in-store.”

READ NEXT: Ferrero to spotlight core brands at IAADFS Summit

READ NEXT: Ferrero Travel Market hails success of festive ‘Golden Gift’ campaign

READ NEXT: Ferrero and Gebr. Heinemann debut Kinder Crispy at JED

 

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