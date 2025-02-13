Four Pillars Gin celebrates continued success of Changi T4 activation

Four Pillars Gin, which markets itself as Australia’s premier craft spirit, has taken over T4 in Singapore’s Changi Airport. It is the brand’s first large scale display in a global aviation hub, offering travellers the chance to buy and sample its gin and gin drinks.

Kicking off in November 2024, the activation was extended over the Chinese New Year period and through to March 2025 as a result of the response to the activation and its subsequent performance.

Four Pillars’ ‘Australia Distilled’ content wraps around the T4 Fountain Bar which sees bartenders serving up three bespoke cocktails highlighting Four Pillars core range: Rare Dry Gin in a Rare Dry G&T; Bloody Shiraz Gin in a Bloody Shiraz Fizz; and Fresh Yuzu Gin in a Yuzu Highball.

David Hogan, GTR & International Director, said: “We are thrilled our first ever HPP activation with Lotte Duty Free at Changi Airport has been such a huge success. This activation marks a significant milestone in our collaboration, and we are confident that it will not only enhance the experience for our customers but also drive mutual growth for our businesses.

Hogan added: “We look forward to leveraging this exciting opportunity to showcase our commitment to innovation and excellence in the duty free channel.”

Along with the bar, the activation contains a Gin Shop selling Four Pillars core range including the Australian cult-favourite, Bloody Shiraz Gin, a wine-based gin made with Yarra Valley Shiraz

grapes stepped in Rare Dry Gin.

The Gin Shop also retails limited-edition gins as well as ‘Made From Gin’ products – made with the bi-products from gin distillations to reduce waste – including Four Pillars Orange Marmalade, made from the oranges used in Rare Dry Gin distillations.

