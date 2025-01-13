Fran Law joins Shiseido Travel Retail to spearhead development in Asia Pacific

Shiseido Travel Retail (STR) has appointed Fran Law as Vice President, Commercial and Business Development, Travel Retail Asia Pacific, effective 1 January 2025.

Described as a seasoned industry leader, Law brings over two decades of expertise in beauty to the fore, spanning skincare, makeup and fragrance.

She rejoins Shiseido following an 11-year tenure at L’Oréal, where she most recently held the position of General Manager for L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty and Professional Products Division in Travel Retail Asia Pacific.

In her new role, Law will be based in Singapore and will spearhead STR’s commercial and business development efforts across Asia Pacific, which the company says is a ‘dynamic and critical region’.

She will focus on elevating the performance of Shiseido’s prestige beauty brands, with a goal to drive market share expansion and strengthen collaboration with key stakeholders to deliver value in travel retail.

“Fran’s expertise across beauty categories and markets makes her the ideal leader to elevate our prestige brands in Travel Retail Asia Pacific,” commented Philippe Lesné, President and CEO of STR.

“Her passion for innovation, coupled with her ability to inspire teams and connect global strategies with regional insights, makes her a valuable addition to our leadership team.

“We are excited to have her lead our Asia Pacific business as we continue to set new benchmarks in travel retail and bring beauty innovations that inspire and delight travellers worldwide.”

Law began her career with AmorePacific, Kao and Shiseido Hong Kong, where she honed her marketing and brand-building skills in prestige fragrances.

Known for her ability to blend global brand strategies with local relevance, she is said to be passionate about fostering high-performing, collaborative teams to drive innovation and sustainable growth.

READ MORE: Shiseido Travel Retail debuts Tory Burch fragrances in global travel retail

READ MORE: Drunk Elephant unveils travel exclusive campaign with King Power in Bangkok

READ MORE: Shiseido Travel Retail highlights trio of holiday season beauty heroes