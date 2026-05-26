Gassan Singapore reopens revamped boutique in Changi Terminal 1

Image Credit: Gassan

Gassan Singapore has officially reopened its renovated boutique in Singapore Changi Terminal 1, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the airport.

The upgraded multi-brand boutique introduces a refreshed retail concept designed to elevate the passenger experience through a combination of luxury watch and jewellery brands, enhanced shop-in-shop environments, and a stronger emphasis on experiential retail.

Among the key additions are dedicated spaces for brands such as Tudor, Breitling, Chopard, Longines, Tag Heuer, Gigi by Gassan and Messika.

“The re-opening of our boutique in Terminal 1 marks an important milestone for Gassan Singapore,” noted Gassan CCO David Bijlsma. “Having been present at Singapore Changi Airport for over 25 years, this renovation reflects our continued commitment to the location and its international travellers.

“The design is inspired by the success and distinctive identity of our boutiques in the Netherlands, bringing that same level of craftsmanship, luxury, and recognisable Gassan experience to Singapore. We are proud to offer travellers an even more refined and inspiring environment, showcasing some of the world’s most prestigious brands.”

Image Credit: Gassan

The boutique showcases a diverse range of watches, from iconic Swiss brands to contemporary names. Tudor takes a prominent position within the boutique; featured collections include Black Bay and Pelagos.

The boutique also incorporates a new IWC pop-up, which includes travel retail-focused novelties and core collections such as Portugieser, Pilot’s Watches, Portofino, Aquatimer and Ingenieur.

A key jewellery highlight is the Messika brand’s debut in T1, following its successful launch at the airport’s T2 Gassan boutique.

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