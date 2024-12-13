Glenfiddich unveils gifts for Lunar New Year; plans airport activations in APAC

Glenfiddich has collaborated with contemporary ink artist Zhang Yu on an exclusive collection of limited edition gifts for the Lunar New Year (29 January, 2025).

The A Gift for Great Encounters “福鹿双至” collection features the Glenfiddich 21 Year Old Gran Reserva and two of the global travel retail (GTR) exclusive expressions from the Glenfiddich Perpetual range: the 15 Year Old VAT 03 and 18 Year Old VAT 04.

The collection has been inspired by the imagined encounter of the Glenfiddich stag and the mythical nine-coloured deer, representing a blend of East and West heritage.

Exclusive travel retail Lunar New Year activations will take place in key APAC locations in January and February 2025 at key airports in Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Taipei, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Incheon and Melbourne.

“The Lunar New Year embodies togetherness and harmony,” said Claudia Falcone, Global Brand Managing Director, Glenfiddich.

“For the 2025 festive season, we aspire to celebrate the exquisite convergence of diverse traditions. A Gift for Great Encounters is a universal offering that delights in the beauty of this remarkable fusion.”

The concept for the A Gift for Great Encounters collection was realised through the brushstrokes of Yu, whose work is closely tied to ancient Chinese tales and who is widely recognised as one of the most outstanding ink wash masters in the art world.

Yu specialises in blending cultural elements from East and West through various creative forms, including painting, drawing, design and film.

By merging traditional Chinese ink wash painting with vibrant colours and contemporary techniques, she has created a striking artistic narrative.

The Glenfiddich Perpetual 15YO VAT 03 and 18YO VAT 04 special editions come as gift packs containing Glenfiddich and whisky-nosing glasses.

Glenfiddich entered the Chinese market 17 years ago.

READ MORE: Winners revealed: Global Travel Retail Awards 2024

READ MORE: William Grant & Sons debuting new stand and skus at TFWA Cannes

READ MORE: On Location: The Balvenie Fifty Collection hits GTR