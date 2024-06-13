French luxury fragrance and cosmetics house Guerlain has unveiled a striking Parfumerie d’Art pop-up store at Macau Galaxy in collaboration with DFS Group.



Designed to offer fragrance enthusiasts an immersive experience, the pop-up featured a giant aeroplane, referencing the daring adventures undertaken by the French aviator and writer Antoine de Saint-Exupéry.

The space paid homage to the newly launched Néroli Plein Sud Eau de Parfum, which is inspired by the deserts of Morocco.

Visitors could discover the full L’Art et La Matière collection, with its opulent scents and meticulously crafted bottles.

“We are thrilled to partner with DFS Group and to bring The Parfumerie d’Art Pop-up store to Macau Galaxy,” said Emma Behaeghel, Asia Pacific Director of Guerlain.

“This immersive experience allows us to celebrate the launch of Néroli Plein Sud and pay homage to the spirit of adventure that permeates our brand. We invite fragrance enthusiasts and dreamers alike to embark on this sensorial journey.”

The limited-time experience was designed to ‘transport visitors to a world where dreams and imagination intertwine’.

“Sharing the same passion in crafting unique shopping experiences, DFS and Guerlain have once again brought to life a remarkable collaboration that showcases unforgettable service and exceptional product assortment,” added Amael Blain, DFS Group Beauty Global Senior Vice President.

“We are committed to surprising and delighting our customers, not only at the biggest standalone DFS beauty store in Macau, but also across DFS global network. We are very excited to invite our discerning global customers to discover the world’s finest beauty curation that is nothing short of spectacular.”

Guerlain’s Parfumerie d’Art pop-up store was open Macau Galaxy from 20 April to 21 May, from 10am to 11pm.

