Guylian to preview Japanese Matcha Temptations pouch at TFWA Singapore

Image Credit: Guylian

Premium Belgian chocolate brand Guylian will present new additions to its travel retail portfolio at the upcoming TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition in Singapore (Stand 2-T11 Basement 2).

A key highlight will be the new single flavour Temptations pouch range, which includes an on-trend Japanese Matcha variant. The range will launch first in travel retail from September, with one year of channel exclusivity.

The line, which features individually wrapped seahorse-shaped chocolates, is designed to target different consumption occasions, including self-treating and sharing. In line with Guylian’s sustainability commitments, the packaging is plastic-free.

Guylian described the TFWA Singapore show as a strategically important platform, and noted that its participation underlined the company’s continued investment in the dynamic APAC region.

At the show, the company will also present its wider travel retail assortment, which includes the original and Dark Praliné Seashells, Tablets, Temptations, the Master’s Selection line and the exclusive Belgian Seashells Collection.

Guylian noted that gifting remains a key driver within the travel retail confectionery category, particularly during seasonal celebrations such as Easter, Christmas, Chinese New Year, Eid and Diwali.

Image Credit: Guylian

“We are delighted to return to Singapore and reconnect with our partners across Asia Pacific, a strategically important region for Guylian,” noted Guylian Account Manager Duty Free & Travel Retail Valeria Cozzatelli.

“At this year’s TFWA Asia Pacific, we are proud to showcase our latest innovations, including the launch of our new on-trend Japanese Matcha Seahorse flavour within the mono flavoured Temptations pouch range, designed to meet evolving consumer tastes and drive growth in travel retail.”

Guylian Sales Director Edwin Vos added: “Guylian continues to invest in a dedicated travel retail assortment that responds to the diverse expectations of today’s travellers, combining premium indulgence, flavour innovation and sustainability.

“Together with our retail partners, we are committed to creating an engaging shopper experience in-store, while introducing distinctive innovations such as our new mono flavour pouches, launched avant première in duty free.”

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