Hanse Distribution is focused on scaling its business in Asia Pacific travel retail and will be showcasing an expanded portfolio of brands, including a selection of newly signed partners, at the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference in Singapore next week (12-16 May). The decision to return to the show has been driven by the positive growth the Hamburg-based ravel retail distribution expert is experiencing in its existing markets, through partnerships with more than 70 airlines worldwide, as well as leading airport and cruise retailers.

“We have been in the travel retail business since 2008 and developed solid relationships with more than 50 brand partners,” commented Business Development Director Dennis Holst. “It is good to be back at TFWA Singapore as we scale our business in the Asia Pacific region.” Hanse Distribution’s brand partners span the fragrances, beauty, skincare, jewellery, fashion and accessories categories. The company offers full-service business development support, enabling easy routes to market to maximise brand reach and help them achieve their full sales potential.

“We showcase a wide range of brands with proven track records in travel retail,” said Inflight Sales Director Jakob Barthe. “These brands represent best-sellers, novelties and extraordinary products that are highly relevant for the APAC region.” One of the latest brands joining the Hanse Distribution stand at the TFWA Asia Pacific show is LeSportsac, which is available in 20 countries worldwide with annual retail sales surpassing US$150 million. In 2023, the accessories brand also collaborated with Blueprint, the Copenhagen-based business development consultancy specialised in travel retail. “We are thrilled to be exhibiting alongside Hanse Distribution and showcasing new collections and best-selling items,” said Keigo Yamazaki, LeSportsac’s Sales Director. “The combined expertise of Hanse and Blueprint is a great match for our brand as we continue to accelerate our retail footprint globally.” More brands being welcomes to the Hanse Distribution stand this year are Dr. Levy Switzerland, Xlash, Vonmählen, R.O.C.K.S.Whiskey Chilling Stones, MessyWeekend, Doppler and True Gum. “Exhibiting together with Hanse Distribution at TFWA Singapore and Cannes exhibitions is a critical part of our ongoing growth strategy,” said Julien Levy, CEO, Dr. Levy Switzerland. “Our travel retail business has enjoyed high double-digit growth every year since 2017 as the demand for the most efficacious and finest Swiss anti-ageing skincare is booming across all continents. “After our successful launch in key APAC markets the past six months, we are excited to showcase for the first time our award- winning patented skincare at the expo in Singapore.”

Hanse Distribution has a well-oiled supply chain with warehousing in Hamburg, the United Kingdom and Hong Kong serving major clients such as Emirates, Swiss, Lufthansa, easyJet, Wizzair and TUI.

The company’s brands are also found in travel retail stores in the airports of Munich, Zurich, Basel, Geneva, Dublin, Dubai and onboard MSC Cruises.

