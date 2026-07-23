Heinemann and Sydney Airport start duty-free refresh; Mecca to make debut

Image Credit: Heinemann Asia Pacific

Travel retailer Heinemann has agreed a joint initiative with Sydney Airport to transform the international duty-free shopping experience at the Australia hub.

The plan spans the next 18 months and will see homegrown beauty retailer Mecca entering duty-free for the first time with a standalone store within the beauty zone of the Heinemann Tax & Duty Free shop next month (August, 2026).

The move, which builds upon Mecca’s network of more than 110 stores across Australia and New Zealand, will bring coveted beauty brands to the Heinemann beauty lineup, such as Diptyque, Byredo, Emma Lewisham, Westman Atelier and Glossier, alongside Mecca’s in-house brands, Mecca Cosmetica, Mecca Max and kit. A curated offering of Mecca’s beauty services will also be available.

“We’re delighted to welcome Mecca to Sydney Airport’s international retail offering, building on its existing presence in our domestic terminals, giving even more travellers access to one of Australia’s most loved beauty destinations,” said Mark Zaouk, Group Executive Commercial Sydney Airport.

“The addition of Mecca further strengthens our premium retail offering, giving passengers access to an exceptional range of beauty products and leading luxury brands before they depart. It’s another example of our commitment to delivering a world-class airport experience that showcases the very best of Australian retail.”

The broader duty-free retail refresh, which is set to be completed in mid-2027, will also include a complete redevelopment of the wines and spirits, tobacco and confectionery zone, a significant expansion of the Heinemann-operated Hermès boutique and the refurbishment of arrivals and gate shops. More new developments will be announced in due course, according to Heinemann.

The transformation is said to be the result of ‘many months of exchange between Heinemann and Sydney Airport’ on the challenges and opportunities in their shared business, and how to breathe new life in the duty-free shopping experience– all with a ‘laser focus’ on topline sales growth.

“We are thrilled to partner with Heinemann and Sydney Airport to introduce the Mecca experience to both Australian travellers and international visitors for the first time,” commented Maria Tsaousis, Chief New Concepts Officer at Mecca.

“This milestone marks an exciting opportunity for us to connect with a global audience and to reimagine our signature Mecca customer experience within an international travel setting, providing travellers with a feel-good space to inspire and unlock a sense of self-care, creativity and love, while in transit.”

The duty-free initiative is the latest step in a number of retail upgrades at Sydney Airport. Aesop recently made its duty-free debut at the hub with a 73 sqm boutique in May 2026.

Plus, following its successful re-entry into Sydney Airport with Heinemann in T2 Domestic, Victoria’s Secret will also expand its footprint into international duty-free for the first time in Australia with a new 120 sqm boutique that will feature a full fashion and beauty range. The beauty assortment will also feature throughout Heinemann’s primary duty-free zone, and in arrivals stores.

“This project is born out of Heinemann and Sydney Airport’s shared recognition that something needs to change in our industry. It takes a lot of trust and deep partnership in order to have had the open discussions we have been having over most of 2025, but the end result will be a more elevated passenger experience, a more appealing retail offer, and a more commercially robust business in Sydney Airport,” commented Heinemann Asia Pacific CEO Johannes Sammann.

“I am grateful for the strong partnership with Sydney Airport, Mecca, Aesop, Victoria’s Secret and all of our brand partners, which has made this very exciting transformation possible.”

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