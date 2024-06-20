Heinemann’s Euro Summer campaign pops at SYD with shopper lucky draw

Following the campaign’s successful debut last year, the 2024 edition is back with more top brands and a chance for shoppers to win some holiday spending money while they shop.

Heinemann Oceania’s popular Euro Summer campaign has returned to Sydney Airport with a vibrant Italian riviera inspired activation featuring a host of popular brands and the chance for shoppers to win a AUD$1,000 (approx. US$667) gift card.

Following the campaign’s successful debut last year, the 2024 edition incorporates more top brands with a call to international travellers to ‘Make It Your Season’.

It comes just in time for one of the busiest times for passenger traffic at the airport, with the Australian winter school holidays and the Summer Olympics Games in Paris (26 July to 11 August) fuelling travel.

“The holiday starts as soon as travellers clear security and enter our store so we are constantly looking for new ways to give them that extra boost of excitement for their destination,” said George Tsoukalas, Managing Director for Heinemann Oceania.

“Last year’s Euro Summer event was such a success that we had to bring it back with an even bigger splash and even more reasons to shop.”

The vibrant activation catches the eye with a sun-soaked colour palette inspired by the Italian riviera.

Heinemann Oceania Euro Summer campaign

Heinemann is holding a lucky draw as part of the campaign for the first time to for qualifying shoppers to win a AUD$1,000 gift card every week for nine weeks.

Each element has been carefully curated to evoke a Mediterranean summer, from the breezy uniforms for promotional staff, to the cherry-red scooter parked in the display, to the colourful bougainvilleas hanging from the ceiling.

To help get passengers into the spirit of summer, Heinemann is holding a lucky draw for the first time as part of the campaign to help ‘pick up the bill’ for shoppers’ holiday experience.

Shoppers are in with a chance of winning an AUD$1,000 (approx. US$667) gift card every week for the duration of the campaign (which is running for nine weeks in total).

Every AUS$100 spent in-store earns them one entry into the draw.

Heinemann Oceania Euro Summer campaign

Participating brands are ‘on-theme’ with the sunset aperitivo atmosphere, says Heinemann Oceania. 

Participating brands include Aperol, Cointreau, Ciroc, Taylors Wines, Chandon, Dolce & Gabbana, Sol de Janeiro and Le Specs.

In addition to promoting the campaign through its website, social media channels and in in-store media, Heinemann has partnered with fashion and beauty content creator Olivia Scanu (@oliviascanu) to boost awareness ahead of the Euro Summer travel season.

Europe is one of the most popular travel destinations for Australians to escape to during their winter season: in July 2023, Italy was the third-most popular destination for Australian residents, with Greece, France, Spain and Germany all placing in the top 20.

