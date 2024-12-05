Helena Rubinstein unveils New York Starry Castle pop-up at DFS Macau

By Faye Bartle |

Helena Rubinstein Macau 2024

The pop-up is open until the end of December.

L’Oréal Travel Retail Asia Pacific has launched a holiday season retail activation for Helena Rubinstein: the New York Starry Castle, at DFS Macau, Shoppes at Four Seasons.

The space is inspired by brand founder Helena Rubinstein’s famous beauty school building at 625 Park Avenue in New York, which she established in 1914.

The 36-room triplex has a terrace offering a sweeping view of Manhattan, and Rubinstein referred to it as her ‘castle in the sky’. It was here that she launched the world’s first waterproof mascara, in 1939, which was an instant hit.

The space evokes the cosmetics entrepreneur’s legacy and avant-garde spirit, combined with the brand’s hallmarks of travel and elegance.

Visitors are invited to to enjoy treatments that take a cue from the festive season. A highlight is the complimentary 24k gold hand massage that utilises gold foil to soothe and relax while nourishing and revitalising the skin with hero products from the range.

Helena Rubinstein Macau 2024

Visitors can enjoy the 24k gold hand massage.

To capitalise on the holiday gifting season, there is a special Helena Rubinstein x Wedgwood gift set: the Renaissance Gold Mug Night & Day Duo.

Helena Rubinstein Macau 2024

The Renaissance Gold Mug Night & Day Duo in collaboration with Wedgwood.

Furthermore, all those making a purchase will receive a personalised luggage tag with a name and festive element embossed in gold.

Helena Rubinstein Macau 2024

All those making a purchase receive a personalised luggage tag.

The pop-up is open until 31 December 2024.

READ MORE: TRSW24 panel: Partnership and communication key to ESG

READ MORE: L’Oréal TRAPAC to open first Aesop store in Hainan

READ MORE: Lancôme opens flagship Domaine de la Rose store in Haitang Bay

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

WTTC report shows promising rebound of business travel in 2024

A new report from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has revealed that business...

image description image description
International

Victorinox: Debut cruise and ferry listing is springboard for busy 2025

Victorinox will stretch its sea legs in travel retail after securing a maiden cruise/ferry...

image description image description
International

ACI publication outlines best practices on pathway to commercial digitalisation

Airports Council International (ACI) World has published a guide for airports to transform...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
The Shilla Duty Free opens cosmetics and liquor stores at Incheon T2 Asia & Pacific
image description
Nemiroff continues UK expansion with Fulham Football Club partnership Europe
image description
GTR industry optimism levels improve in Q3 following sharp decline in Q2 International
image description
Avolta to bring first airside Presentedby store concept to Zayed Intl. Airport Middle East
image description
Lancaster debuts in Argentina exclusively with Avolta duty free stores The Americas
image description
Rémy Martin’s tricentenary celebrations give rise to immersive activation at DXB Middle East
image description
The Macallan launches TIME : SPACE pop-up at Changi Airport Asia & Pacific
image description
Nemiroff announces multi-year partnership with Everton Football Club News in Brief
image description
Sydney Airport announces major overhaul for T2 Domestic terminal Asia & Pacific
image description
Arrivals stores touch down in Saudi Arabia Middle East
right