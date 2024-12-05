L’Oréal Travel Retail Asia Pacific has launched a holiday season retail activation for Helena Rubinstein: the New York Starry Castle, at DFS Macau, Shoppes at Four Seasons.

The space is inspired by brand founder Helena Rubinstein’s famous beauty school building at 625 Park Avenue in New York, which she established in 1914.

The 36-room triplex has a terrace offering a sweeping view of Manhattan, and Rubinstein referred to it as her ‘castle in the sky’. It was here that she launched the world’s first waterproof mascara, in 1939, which was an instant hit.

The space evokes the cosmetics entrepreneur’s legacy and avant-garde spirit, combined with the brand’s hallmarks of travel and elegance.

Visitors are invited to to enjoy treatments that take a cue from the festive season. A highlight is the complimentary 24k gold hand massage that utilises gold foil to soothe and relax while nourishing and revitalising the skin with hero products from the range.

To capitalise on the holiday gifting season, there is a special Helena Rubinstein x Wedgwood gift set: the Renaissance Gold Mug Night & Day Duo.

Furthermore, all those making a purchase will receive a personalised luggage tag with a name and festive element embossed in gold.

The pop-up is open until 31 December 2024.

