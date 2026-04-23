Henkell Freixenet targets Asia Pacific growth at TFWA Singapore show

Image Credit: Henkell Freixenet

Henkell Freixenet will showcase its portfolio of sparkling wine, aperitivo and alcohol-free products at the upcoming TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference in Singapore (Hall B2, Stand 2-X6).

The company has identified the region as a key driver of future travel retail growth, following recent distribution gains and continued demand for its brands.

A strategic focus for 2026 will be expanding the Freixenet and Mionetto brands in Asian travel retail, capitalising on growth in prosecco, aperitivo occasions, and low- and no-alcohol categories.

“The Asia Pacific region which we are targeting for future growth is becoming increasingly important for us,” acknowledged Head of Sales Global Travel Retail Ramon Olivé. “Over the past few years, we’ve already secured several key listings, and we continue to see steady, positive traction.

“That momentum shows us that consumers here are connecting with our brands and that there is meaningful potential ahead. At TFWA Singapore, we look forward to catching up with the main stakeholders of the area to strengthen our presence.”

Image Credit: Henkell Freixenet

On 13 May, from 11.30-12.30, Henkell Freixenet will host an activation in the new TFWA Taste of the World showroom lounge, located in Basement 2, which will centre the concept of spritz.

“Innovation is part of who we are, and this year we’re coming to TFWA Asia Pacific with one of our most exciting pipelines yet,” noted Olivé. “The aperitivo momentum continues to build globally, and we’re tapping into that energy with the introduction of our Mionetto Orange Spritz RTS and the new Freixenet Solare Aperitivo range – bright, modern, and crafted for today’s consumer.

“We’re also expanding in the fast-growing NoLo space with our new Freixenet Diamond alcohol free range, which we believe will resonate strongly in the region thanks to its premium look and fresh, approachable profile.”

READ NEXT: Henkell Freixenet gets set to sparkle at the 2026 Summit of the Americas

READ NEXT: Henkell Freixenet and Avolta bring festive sparkle to Barcelona Airport

READ NEXT: Henkell Freixenet anticipates fizzy reception for new ranges at TFWA WE