Henkell Freixenet to showcase GTR exclusives at TFWA AP
By Benedict Evans |
Henkell Freixenet will introduce new product developments and GTR exclusives from several of its sparkling wine brands at this year’s TFWA Asia Pacific conference in Singapore. The sparkling wine market leader is targeting growth across the Asia region as it grows its GTR-exclusive portfolio.
Henkell Freixenet says it has identified Asia Pacific as a region with strong growth potential for the sparkling wine category in travel retail.
It will leverage the global trend towards premiumization through its portfolio of products such as Champagne Alfred Gratien and Schloss Johannisberg, at the Singapore showcase.
“We are excited to show the 2024 novelties for our global sparkling wine brands, including the relaunch of the iconic black bottle Freixenet Cordon Negro and the introduction of the Mionetto Aperitivo Alc. Free,” said Ramon Olive, Head of Sales for GTR at Henkell Freixenet.
“This exciting new addition complements the highly successful Mionetto Aperitivo Spritz, offering consumers a perfect pairing for enjoying Mionetto Prosecco,” added Olive.
GTR and premiumisation
Freixenet will firstly present a new logo, which according to Pedro Ferrer, Co- CEO & Vice-President of Grupo Freixenet: “preserves the essence of our history while also embracing a fresh chapter in our brand story.”
“The design is inspired by the iconic, mosaic façade at Freixenet headquarters in Sant Sadurní d’Anoia,” noted Martina Obregón, CMO of Henkell Freixenet.
50 year anniversary
Freixient will celebrate the 50 year anniversary of its Cordón Negro sparkling wine, relaunching it with refreshed packaging.
The new packaging will also be applied to its flagship cavas: Cordón Negro; Cordón Oro; and Cordón Rosé and will be rolled out during 2024.
Further, special activations in GTR will accompany the celebration year of Freixenet.
Freixenet Cordon Negro is listed with Spanish airline Iberia for its onboard menu, and tastings at major airports in Spain and Brazil are planned, alongside advertising in the embassies of both countries over the Christmas period.
Mionetto
Mionetto is launching a Mionetto Aperitivo Alcohol Free, which Freixenet says will act as a ‘protagonist’ of the non-alcoholic spritz trend.
Elsewhere, Mionetto Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG Brut will continue to be the focus for Henkell Freixenet’s premium Prosecco offer. Alongside the group’s latest product – the Mionetto Luxury DOC Rosé Extra Dry -found within the Luxury Collection, exclusive for GTR partners.
This premium Prosecco obtained by Glera and Pinot Noir grapes vinified in red, that gives to the Cuvée its evocative pink peach blossom color and fruity bouquet with notes of little red berries and grapefruit.
Both products are listed in Dufry in 84 shops, 26 countries and 56 airports.
Alfred Gratien
In 2024, Alfred Gratien is celebrating 160 years of excellence, and Freixenet is keen to point out that, since January 2023, the bottles have featured a revised, lighter coat of arms and new lettering with a premium, contemporary look.
Exclusive for GTR partners, the new Alfred Gratien Twin Pack Classic designed exclusively for Gebr. Heinemann will be now available in Germany and Norway.
Segura Viudas
Segura Viudas has announced the launch of its latest collection of modern, premium cavas: Brut Vintage & Rosé Vintage.
Brut Vintage is a blend of oak-aged Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Macabeo, and Parellada, aged for a minimum of 9 months.
NoLo category
Henkell Freixenet has seen good demand for its 0.0 % sparkling wine products and has expanded its ranges accordingly, which are now available for its GTR customers.
It has engaged in a marketing campaign under the moniker of ‘Feel Free’, which now includes its 0.0 % ABV (alcohol by volume) still wines in white, rosé and red expressions.
Henkell Freixenet has engaged in a marketing campaign under the moniker of ‘Feel Free’, which now includes its 0.0 % ABV (alcohol by volume) still wines in white, rosé and red expressions.
These join Freixenet Alcohol-Free, Henkell Alcohol-Free and Henkell Alcohol-Free Rosé and Mionetto 0.0 %.
READ MORE: First in-airport Dior spa opens with QDF at DOH
READ MORE: KingofReach to attend TFWA AP as it eyes Asian expansion
READ MORE: On Location: Lancaster Monaco is returning to its skincare roots
Most popularrss
-
Asia & Pacific,
TR Consumer Forum: Agenda & speakers revealed
-
Asia & Pacific,
OUT NOW: March/April Leading Americas Operators
-
Asia & Pacific,
IAADFS evolves; Americas summit to move to Miami