Henkell Freixenet to showcase GTR exclusives at TFWA AP

Henkell Freixenet will introduce new product developments and GTR exclusives from several of its sparkling wine brands at this year’s TFWA Asia Pacific conference in Singapore. The sparkling wine market leader is targeting growth across the Asia region as it grows its GTR-exclusive portfolio.

Henkell Freixenet says it has identified Asia Pacific as a region with strong growth potential for the sparkling wine category in travel retail.

It will leverage the global trend towards premiumization through its portfolio of products such as Champagne Alfred Gratien and Schloss Johannisberg, at the Singapore showcase.

“We are excited to show the 2024 novelties for our global sparkling wine brands, including the relaunch of the iconic black bottle Freixenet Cordon Negro and the introduction of the Mionetto Aperitivo Alc. Free,” said Ramon Olive, Head of Sales for GTR at Henkell Freixenet.

“This exciting new addition complements the highly successful Mionetto Aperitivo Spritz, offering consumers a perfect pairing for enjoying Mionetto Prosecco,” added Olive.

GTR and premiumisation