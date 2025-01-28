Hiroto Kitaki steps up as President & CEO of Kosé Travel Retail

Shu Shibue has announced his resignation as President and CEO of Kosé Travel Retail effective January 2025, in order to resume his former role as an executive in charge of the department store in Japan.

Hiroto Kitaki, who previously served as currently Director of Kosé Travel Retail (KTR), is appointed President and CEO of KTR.

Shibue commented: “With his years of significant experience, I am confident that his expertise, strategic thinking and the ability to build strong relationships with business partners will ensure continued growth for KTR as we expand the footprint of KTR in the travel retail beauty industry.”

Shibue continued: “It has been an honor and a privilege to lead KTR for the past five years, during a period of great change and uncertainty. The bonds we have built up with our customers and business partners will drive our success forward in what we know will be a very different retail envirorunent.

I wish to take this opportunity to sincerely thank you for your past support, and to assure you that KTR partnership with you remains as strong as ever.

I greatly appreciate your continued support and encouragement.”

