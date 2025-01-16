HKIA releases travel accessories tender at its Terminal 1 Departures Hall

By Benedict Evans |

Airport Authority Hong Kong has launched a travel accessories tender at Hong Kong International Airport Terminal 1.

Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) noted the the winning bidder will operate a total of four stores across the non-restricted area of Level 7, Departures Check-in at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) T1.

The concessions tender comprises two 280sq ft units and two 258sq ft units

AAHK said: “HKIA is a world-class international transport hub with extensive air, sea and land links as well as round-the-clock facilities. Through offering premium products and services, the authority strives to provide the best shopping experience for our passengers.”

It added Potential tenderers must hold a valid Registered Account as “Retailer/ F&B Operator” and pay a fee of HK$5,000 (non-refundable) to access the documents.

Applications must be submitted before 25 February, 4pm local time.

The tender documents are available for downloading at the ePROS Website (http://epros.hkairport.com).

