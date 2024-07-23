Hong Kong International Airport launches summer shopping promotion

By Benedict Evans |

Hong Kong International Airport is looking to capitalise on summer travel with a widespread promotion campaign.

Hong Kong International Airport is launching exclusive summer deals for HKairport Rewards members, including round-trip flight tickets to Tokyo or Osaka, and up to HK$1,000 on cosmetics and wine Coupons and UnionPay spending rewards.

Customers who shop at any airport shops, restaurant, HKairportShop.com online shop, or use a food ordering service with accumulated spending of HK$10,000 or more will receive one set of round-trip tickets to/ from Tokyo/ Osaka/ Hong Kong.

Each member can redeem a maximum of two sets of round-trip tickets during the promotion period, which ends on 2 August.

Single transactions exceeding HK$5,000 or more using a UnionPay card will receive a HK$150 Airport e-Coupon reward, while transactions equal to or greater than HK$20,000 will receive HK$600 in coupons.

Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) is also offering double reward points on a two-to-one ratio of points per dollar spent, with a rebate of up to 8% on purchases.

HKIA is promoting beauty and luxury brands specifically within this summer promotion: customers spending K$2,500 or more in a single transaction at Beauty&You and Duty Zero will receive a HK$500 shopping coupon; and those purchasing from the Luxury Concierge will be eligible for a flight ticket giveaway.

HKIa further noted these offers extend to online shopping through its HKairportShop.com, with several coupon rewards deals in place until 31 August.

