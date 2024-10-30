House of Suntory opens shop-in-shop boutique in Singapore Changi T4

By Benedict Evans |

The new shop-in-shop is designed to offer a gateway into The House of Suntory universe.

The House of Suntory has partnered with Changi Airport Group (CAG) and Lotte Duty Free Singapore to open a new experiential shop-in-shop boutique at Singapore Changi Airport. The store, which covers around 30sq m, is in the main departures area in Terminal 4.

This latest opening follows on from Suntory’s first ever shop-in-shop boutique in the travel retail channel, which made its debut earlier this year within Lotte Duty Free’s refurbished central duplex store in Changi T3.

The boutique aims to invite travellers on an experiential sensory journey, crafted to foster a deep and lasting connection with the brand and its portfolio.

The shop-in-shop showcases the full range of whiskies from Yamazaki, Hakushu and Hibiki, complemented by a strong focus on other House of Suntory craft spirits, such as AO, Toki, Roku Gin and Haku Vodka.

The new Changi boutique incorporates large display screens to attract footfall from afar; they will project different seasons within nature, to evoke the changing natural environment that surrounds the birthplace of different House of Suntory spirits.

“Travel retail is a vital brand-building channel for the group,” noted Ashish Gandham, Managing Director Global Travel Retail for Suntory Global Spirits. “I am delighted to further expand our presence at such a key airport location, in partnership with CAG and Lotte Duty Free

Branded discovery stations featuring interactive screens invite travellers to embark on a journey of digital discovery, enhanced by a mobile tasting table where visitors can sample a selection of craft spirits. 

Gandham continued: “This beautiful boutique is another perfect showcase for The House of Suntory’s exceptional portfolio of spirits and exemplifies our commitment to delivering high quality innovation and rich experiences for our customers.”

Jeff Jeong Soongyu, Managing Director for Lotte Duty Free, commented: “The high-end Japanese whisky category continues to perform positively, and this new shop-in-shop boutique will allow Lotte to further strengthen its offering and leverage demand.

“We understand that our discerning customers seek innovation and memorable experiences when they travel. This specialised boutique diversifies Lotte’s product selection and enhances the premium shopping journey for travellers.”

