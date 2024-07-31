House of Suntory unveils 2024 Tsukuriwake Series at Changi

By Benedict Evans |

The activation has been live since 16 July in Changi’s Terminal 1 Departure/Transit Zone, and will run until 25 August.

The House of Suntory, has partnered with Changi Airport Group (CAG) and Lotte Duty Free Singapore to present the Tsukuriwake Selection 2024 Limited Edition range at Singapore Changi Airport.

This airport activation is showcasing four single malts from the Yamazaki and Hakushu distilleries, alongside the inaugural global travel retail exclusive Yamazaki and Hakushu Kogei Collection (2024 Japanese Kimono Edition), plus other House of Suntory craft spirits such as Roku Gin, Haku Vodka, Toki and Chita.

“We are renowned worldwide for the innovation and artistry of our prestige spirits – and this exceptional series raises the bar once again,” noted Ashish Gandham, Global Spirits Managing Director Global Travel Retail at Suntory.

The activation

Suntory said the Singapore Changi activation embodies its signature aesthetic; the multi-sensorial pop-up incorporates a selection of experiential merchandising displays, interactive elements, and different discovery stations.

Highlights include a central display case containing the Chiso kimono pattern that inspired the 2024 Kogei Collection (Japanese Kimono Edition). There are also dedicated stations explaining the essence of Tsukuriwake; key details of the new Tsukuriwake 2024 Collection; and the uniqueness of the Yamazaki and Hakushu distilleries.

Passengers are invited to discover the tasting notes from the Kogei Collection and other key spirits, through nosing elements and sampling opportunities at the activation’s Tasting Bar.

There is also an ‘Art of Gifting’ station which, dependent on spend, allows traveller to receive a selection of upscale GWPs, including a decorated paper gift bag, branded coasters, and limited-edition lapel pins.

The philosophy

The House of Suntory (Suntory) noted the Tsukuriwake approach incorporates whisky-making elements beyond cask maturation, namely ingredient selection, peat and cask choice, and is driven by the core values of wa (harmony with Japanese nature), monozukuri (elevated Japanese craftsmanship), and omotenashi (the enjoyment of an authentic Japanese cultural experience).

Gandham added: “The 2024 Tsukuriwake Collection is the perfect showcase for the diversity of elements that go into the making of Yamazaki and Hakushu whiskies, which are sought after globally by discerning travellers.

“We are delighted to partner with Lotte Duty Free Singapore and Changi Airport Group for the global travel retail introduction of these four remarkable expressions, which epitomise the quality and craftsmanship that imbues our entire portfolio.”

Tsukuriwake translates as ‘artisanship through a diversity of making’. Accordingly, each expression spotlights different elements of Japanese whisky artistry.

“We are excited to unveil this House of Suntory flagship activation at Changi Airport Terminal 1, in partnership with Suntory Global Spirits and Lotte Duty Free Singapore,” commented Chandra Mahtani, Head of Airside Concessions for CAG.

“Not only does this immersive experience invite visitors to better appreciate the story behind the crafting of each spirit, but it presents a unique opportunity to purchase limited-edition bottles, complemented by bespoke gifting options,” continued Mahtani.

The four Tsukuriwake 2024 expressions are: Yamazaki Golden Promise (RRSP US$520); Yamazaki Islay Peated Malt (RRSP US$520); Yamazaki 18 Year Old Mizunara (RRSP US$1,800); and Hakushu 18 Year Old Peated Malt (RRSP US$1,400).

Jeff Jeong Soongyu, Managing Director of Lotte Duty Free Singapore, concurred: “Lotte’s customers are always looking for innovation, and we know this new collection will have huge appeal, fuelled by the rise in demand for high-end Japanese whisky.

“We are pleased and proud to collaborate once again with Suntory Global Spirts and CAG, to create another compelling Changi-first activation to highlight the launch of these very special single malts.”

