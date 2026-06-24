HTDF adds three premium gold jewellery brands in Sanya

By Naomi Chadderton |

Image Credit: HTDF
HTDF adds three premium gold jewellery brands in Sanya

HTDF has introduced Zhou Liu Fu, Zhaojin and CHJ Jewellery to Sanya.

HTDF has strengthened its position in Hainan’s growing gold jewellery category with the introduction of three premium Chinese jewellery brands – Zhou Liu Fu, Zhaojin and CHJ Jewellery – all available exclusively through the retailer’s offshore duty-free operation in Sanya.

The launches mark either the brands’ first appearance in Hainan duty free or their first duty-free presence in Sanya, reflecting the increasing importance of gold jewellery within China’s travel retail market.

The new additions join existing jewellery partners including Chow Tai Fook, Lukfook and Lao Miao, further expanding HTDF’s premium gold jewellery proposition and reinforcing its status as one of Hainan’s most comprehensive destinations for the category.

According to HTDF, demand for gold jewellery continues to evolve as Chinese consumers increasingly seek products that combine investment value with personal expression. Domestic jewellery brands have responded by reinterpreting traditional gold through contemporary design, cultural storytelling and fashion-led collections aimed at younger consumers.

Each of the three new brands brings a distinct offer to the retailer’s portfolio.

Zhou Liu Fu has opened its first-ever duty-free store in Sanya, showcasing contemporary gold jewellery and fashion-led collections designed to appeal to younger shoppers seeking everyday luxury pieces.

Zhaojin has made its debut in Hainan’s duty-free market, bringing collections inspired by Chinese cultural heritage and original design concepts as part of the brand’s broader expansion strategy.

Image Credit: HTDF
HTDF adds three premium gold jewellery brands in Sanya

Zhou Liu Fu has opened its first-ever duty-free store in Sanya.

Meanwhile, CHJ Jewellery has launched its first duty-free boutique in Hainan, introducing its signature IP-inspired collections that blend artistic design with cultural themes and personalised styling.

The retailer said the expansion supports growing demand for premium craftsmanship, personalisation and immersive shopping experiences while strengthening its ability to cater to younger luxury consumers.

Image Credit: HTDF
HTDF adds three premium gold jewellery brands in Sanya

The new additions join existing jewellery partners including Chow Tai Fook, Lukfook and Lao Miao.

By bringing together established jewellery leaders alongside emerging domestic brands, HTDF continues to position itself as a lifestyle-focused retail destination while supporting the wider development of Hainan’s travel retail ecosystem.

The retailer expects the enhanced jewellery offer to increase customer engagement, drive conversion and further strengthen the destination appeal of its Sanya operation.

READ MORE: HTDF partners with Lululemon as China’s athleisure market surges

READ MORE: HTDF blends cultural heritage with duty free shopping in Sanya

READ MORE: HTDF reports record Spring Festival sales following customs transition

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