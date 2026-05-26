HTDF partners with Lululemon as China’s athleisure market surges

By Trbusiness Editor |

Image Credit: HTDF
HTDF Lululemon campaign

The “Dynamic Movement” campaign aims to celebrate performance, wellness, travel and self-expression.

Hainan Tourism Investment Duty Free (HTDF) has partnered with premium active lifestyle brand Lululemon to launch the “Dynamic Movement” campaign, which aims to celebrate performance, wellness, travel, and self-expression through immersive retail experiences and educational events.

The campaign aims to reinforce HTDF’s strategic expansion in the sports and outdoors segment, while elevating the experiential retail offer for consumers in Hainan’s duty-free market.

As athleisure and outdoor lifestyles become one of the fastest-growing segments in China’s consumer market, HTDF is strengthening its position as a leading platform for premium sports and outdoor brands seeking long-term growth opportunities in Hainan.

Leveraging strong brand partnerships, operational expertise, and deep consumer insight, HTDF has developed a comprehensive sports and outdoor portfolio spanning both professional performance and lifestyle-oriented segments.

In the professional outdoor and performance segment, HTDF has introduced internationally recognised brands including Lululemon, Descente, Kolon Sport, Salomon, Montbell, and Under Armour Outdoor’s first Hainan store.

Image Credit: HTDF
HTDF Lululemon outdoor activity

The campaign aims to reinforce HTDF’s strategic expansion in the sports and outdoors segment, while elevating its experiential retail offer.

Covering categories such as professional running, premium training, outdoor exploration, and winter sports, these brands address rising demand among Chinese consumers for products that combine technical functionality with contemporary lifestyle design.

In the lifestyle and casual sports segment, HTDF’s portfolio includes internationally recognised names such as Adidas, Columbia, Ecco, Fila, Nike and Hazzys, creating a diverse offer spanning athletic performance, everyday wear, and resort leisure.

The Dynamic Movement campaign represents a key milestone in HTDF’s broader “Duty-Free + Lifestyle” strategy, which aims to integrate retail, wellness, social engagement, and experiential consumption into a unified customer experience.

Image Credit: HTDF
HTDF Under Armour Outdoor

HTDF has already introduced internationally recognised brands including Descente, Salomon, Montbell, and Under Armour Outdoor’s first Hainan store.

By moving beyond traditional duty-free retail models, HTDF said it is creating immersive environments that combine shopping with sports culture, wellness, and lifestyle aesthetics.

This strategy not only enhances customer engagement and loyalty, but also improves conversion and strengthens the group’s capabilities in experiential retail operations and strategic brand collaboration.

Over the coming months, HTDF will significantly expand its sports and outdoor category footprint. Salomon is preparing to launch an expanded full-category flagship concept, and several new international athleisure brands are scheduled to open stores, further reinforcing HTDF Mall’s position as a leading destination for premium athleisure and outdoor retail.

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