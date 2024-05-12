Imperial Brands emphasises tobacco’s ‘strategic force’ in APAC recovery

By Luke Barras-hill |

L-R: Lucy Alepochoriti and Giannos Zompolas, Imperial Brands Global Duty Free & Export.

Imperial Brands is prioritising collaborative efforts with its DF&TR partners to push the tobacco category’s credentials as a driver for industry recovery.

Lucy Alepochoriti, Head of Corporate and Legal Affairs, Imperial Brands Global Duty Free & Export said: “Tobacco remains a significant category in global duty free, drawing consistent footfall and contributing to the dynamic retail environment.

“The tobacco category stands as a strategic force driving recovery and shaping the future of the industry in the Asia Pacific region. Imperial Brands prioritises collaboration as the cornerstone of achieving success.

“We firmly believe that only through collective efforts with our business partners can we forge a more promising future for travel retail and duty free, as well as for our consumers. We therefore extend our gratitude to TFWA for their exceptional organisation, providing a platform for fostering long-term industry partnerships.”

Davidoff Cigarettes Gold Dual Fusion

The company is exhibiting at this year’s TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference, with Davidoff Cigarettes taking a prominent position with new sku Davidoff Cigarettes Gold Dual Fusion.

Adding to the brand’s premium portfolio, Davidoff Cigarettes Gold Dual Fusion is available in two new variants, Purple and Red, and offers travelling adult smokers a longer-lasting experience, ‘accentuating the premium character of the brand’, said Imperial Brands.

The presentation of Davidoff Cigarettes Dual Fusion at the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition underpins Asia Pacific’s credentials as a driver for growth, according to Imperial Brands.

Imperial Brands Global Duty Free & Export Head of Finance and acting Regional Manager for APAC Giannos Zompolas commented: “We are excited to be returning to the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition and Conference in Singapore. We recognise the pivotal role that the tobacco sector plays in the full recovery of the Asia Pacific – a region of utmost importance for Imperial Brands.

“Therefore, our excitement is heightened as we introduce our new Davidoff Dual Fusion premium offer, showcasing our dedication to innovation and excellence, and placing the consumer at the forefront.

“Personally, this marks my inaugural attendance at TFWA Asia Pacific and I am thrilled to witness firsthand the energy and enthusiasm of this vibrant region and share our plans and vision with our industry partners and stakeholders alike.”

In addition to Davidoff Cigarettes, Imperial Brands will also showcase Gauloises, West, Rizla, Lambert & Butler from the global portfolio.

Imperial Brands can be found exhibiting at Basement 2 C38GO 6.

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

OUT NOW: March/April Leading Americas Operators

The TRBusiness March/April 2024 edition boasting the inimitable leading Americas Operators...

image description image description
The Americas

IAADFS evolves; Americas summit to move to Miami

The International Association of Airport and Duty Free Stores (IAADFS) has adopted a new...

image description image description
International

DFWC Q1 2024 KPI Monitor indicates rise in duty free impulse purchases

Impulse purchasing within global duty free is on the rise, according to the latest Duty Free...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Groupe ADP clocks strong Q1 as it gears up for Paris Olympics surge Europe
image description
Coty to double number of Chloé Ateliers des Fleurs doors in travel retail International
image description
L’Oréal Paris and King Power launch jumbos themed pop-up at Srivaree Asia & Pacific
image description
Cunard's Queen Anne guests to benefit from ‘dedicated shopping host’ Europe
image description
Whyte & Mackay puts the focus on Fettercairn at TFWA Asia Pacific show International
image description
WiTR+ to host networking event during TFWA Singapore show Asia & Pacific
image description
Norwegian and gateretail offer pre-order duty free on selective flights Nordic
image description
Arnaud Lagardère steps down from exec roles due to indictment International
image description
ATÜ Duty Free opens first Canada Goose store in Turkey at IST Europe
image description
ASUTIL Conference 2024: Agenda, speakers & networking announced The Americas
right