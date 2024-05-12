Imperial Brands is prioritising collaborative efforts with its DF&TR partners to push the tobacco category’s credentials as a driver for industry recovery.

Lucy Alepochoriti, Head of Corporate and Legal Affairs, Imperial Brands Global Duty Free & Export said: “Tobacco remains a significant category in global duty free, drawing consistent footfall and contributing to the dynamic retail environment.

“The tobacco category stands as a strategic force driving recovery and shaping the future of the industry in the Asia Pacific region. Imperial Brands prioritises collaboration as the cornerstone of achieving success.

“We firmly believe that only through collective efforts with our business partners can we forge a more promising future for travel retail and duty free, as well as for our consumers. We therefore extend our gratitude to TFWA for their exceptional organisation, providing a platform for fostering long-term industry partnerships.”

Davidoff Cigarettes Gold Dual Fusion

The company is exhibiting at this year’s TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference, with Davidoff Cigarettes taking a prominent position with new sku Davidoff Cigarettes Gold Dual Fusion.

Adding to the brand’s premium portfolio, Davidoff Cigarettes Gold Dual Fusion is available in two new variants, Purple and Red, and offers travelling adult smokers a longer-lasting experience, ‘accentuating the premium character of the brand’, said Imperial Brands.

Imperial Brands Global Duty Free & Export Head of Finance and acting Regional Manager for APAC Giannos Zompolas commented: “We are excited to be returning to the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition and Conference in Singapore. We recognise the pivotal role that the tobacco sector plays in the full recovery of the Asia Pacific – a region of utmost importance for Imperial Brands.

“Therefore, our excitement is heightened as we introduce our new Davidoff Dual Fusion premium offer, showcasing our dedication to innovation and excellence, and placing the consumer at the forefront.

“Personally, this marks my inaugural attendance at TFWA Asia Pacific and I am thrilled to witness firsthand the energy and enthusiasm of this vibrant region and share our plans and vision with our industry partners and stakeholders alike.”

In addition to Davidoff Cigarettes, Imperial Brands will also showcase Gauloises, West, Rizla, Lambert & Butler from the global portfolio.

Imperial Brands can be found exhibiting at Basement 2 C38GO 6.