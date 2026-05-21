International Beverage marks two milestones at TFWA Asia Pacific

Image Credit: International Beverage

International Beverage celebrated two major brand anniversaries at this year’s TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference in Singapore, presenting its biggest showcase to date for the regional travel retail event.

The global spirits business, the international arm of Thai Beverage Public Limited Company, used the show to spotlight Old Pulteney single malt Scotch whisky and Larsen Cognac, both of which are marking significant milestones in 2026.

Old Pulteney, known as The Maritime Malt, is celebrating 200 years of distilling in the historic port of Wick on Scotland’s north coast. Larsen Cognac is marking its 100th anniversary, following its acquisition by International Beverage in 2023 and a contemporary brand refresh to support its centenary year.

Both brands were showcased on a new stand at TFWA Asia Pacific, designed to immerse guests in their heritage while presenting International Beverage’s growth ambitions for global travel retail.

The stand featured the recently evolved visual identities for both brands. Old Pulteney’s updated look was presented alongside Larsen Cognac’s new ‘Smooth Sailing’ positioning and streamlined contemporary design, which blends the house’s heritage with a bolder modern aesthetic.

According to International Beverage, the activation was designed to differentiate both brands in the channel and strengthen their relevance for today’s consumers, particularly across Asia Pacific markets.

International Beverage Head of Global Travel Retail Edith Ng said: “2026 is a big year for the global International Beverage business with these two milestone brand anniversaries in our portfolio. It’s a cause for celebration, and our aim at this year’s TFWA Asia Pacific was to immerse guests in the incredible story and legacy of these award-winning spirits, as we unveiled our vision for the next chapter. It was also a chance for us to show how each brand is aligned to the needs of modern consumers and to share our broader strategy for expanding the International Beverage footprint in this crucial channel – particularly in Asia Pacific markets.”

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