International pax underpins increase in Perth Airport traffic to 16.9m in 2024

Perth Airport (PER) in Western Australia handled just shy of 17 million passengers (16,914,668) in 2024 – an uplift of 1.6 million travellers on the previous record of 15.3m recorded in 2023.

The airport reports a 23% surge in international passengers to 4.8 million, accounting for more than half (56%) of the total year-on-year passenger traffic increase.

As reported, the airport revealed a strong revenue performance, including from its property and retail divisions, in FY24 – a year in which Avolta extended its duty free contract to 2031.

Regional routes continued to perform strongly, continued the statement, increasing by nearly +7% in 2024, with interstate travel also growing by +6%.

Perth Airport CEO Jason Waters said: “International travel has enormous potential with Perth Airport and Tourism WA about to host almost 1,000 national and international aviation decision makers for the Routes Asia conference in March.

Pax target: 20m by 2030

“Perth Airport is a great barometer for the Western Australian economy. If Perth Airport is growing, then the Western Australian economy is growing and prospering.

“We believe there is great potential for further growth in passenger numbers as we move towards a potential 20 million passengers a year by 2030.

“We are pushing ahead with our planning and delivery of a multi-billion-dollar investment programme to deliver a new runway, new terminal facilities, two multi-storey carparks with major road upgrades, and our first hotel.

“This will see the capacity and efficiency of Perth Airport grow and in turn will underpin more growth in aviation, tourism and hospitality, the resources sector, and international business and education links.

“Construction has commenced on the first multi-storey carpark, early works for the new runway are set to commence in the first half of this year, and work is accelerating on planning and approvals processes for the remaining major projects.

“This will deliver on the long-held vision for One Airport which will deliver greater efficiency for airlines, a better travel experience for passengers, and major economic benefits for Western Australia.”

