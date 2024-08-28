Jägermeister extends Teremana Tequila release in APAC travel retail

Following its launch at Sydney Airport last month, Teremana Tequila, the premium, tequila founded by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, is extending its Share the Mana campaign in Asia travel retail, with traveller engagement pop-ups at two more airports in the region.

Throughout August, co-owner and global distribution partner, Mast-Jägermeister SE is collaborating with Lotte Duty Free at Singapore’s Changi Airport T3, and with Ospree Duty Free at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Teremana’s “Share the Mana”campaign is positioned to educate passengers on the tequila category, as well as Teremana’s provenance and craft production techniques at its distillery, Destilería Teremana de Agave.

Consumers are also being invited to sample the three expressions of Teremana: Blanco; Reposado; and Añejo.

In addition to Singapore and Mumbai airports, Teremana will launch in Malaysia and South Korea in August, and other airports in India, Vietnam and the Philippines in September, followed by China and Hong Kong in December.

Avishek Bambii Das, CEO of Ospree Duty Free, commented on the plans for an extended travel retail release: “Tequila is a very new category in the region and we’re excited that Dwayne Johnson’s Teremana is one of the first travellers are introduced to as an authentic, high-quality example to get them excited about the spirit.

We are also delighted that Mast-Jägermeister SE is highlighting its launch and bringing this brand to life for passengers.”

Participants have the chance to win a travel voucher worth $5000, and shoppers will receive a Teremana tote bag with every purchase.

“We are excited to launch Teremana in so many airports across the region in the coming months,” said Francois Picquot, Director of Customer Development for Mast-Jägermeister SE APAC GTR.

In 2023, only three years after its debut, Teremana became the fastest premium spirits brand to sell one million nine-litre cases within a 12-month period in the US.

“The demand for tequila is increasing rapidly, accompanied by a huge thirst for knowledge and our Share the Mana campaign explains to travellers what the heritage of this Mexican spirit is all about and what makes Teremana so distinctive and special,” added Picquot.

