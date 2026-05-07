Jägermeister Orange & Teremana take centre stage at TFWA Singapore

Image Credit: Mast-Jagermeister SE

Mast-Jägermeister SE is returning to the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition for the fourth consecutive year (B2-U7), underlining the company’s commitment to the region.

New Jägermeister GTR-exclusive location-themed bottles, for destinations including Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, India and Vietnam, will be presented at the show. Visitors to the stand can scan a QR code on the Singapore bottle to discover a selection of recommended bars and restaurants to explore.

The company will also showcase its extended portfolio, with Jägermeister Orange and Teremana taking centre stage.

“Jägermeister’s innovation is driving our success in the region,” noted Mast-Jägermeister SE APAC GTR Director of Customer Development, Francois Picquot. “Global travellers have embraced our new expanded portfolio and we look forward to sharing our success with partners at the show.”

Jägermeister Orange, described as a smooth and fruity ice-cold shot, is perfect for young adult consumers looking for extraordinary taste experiences, the company maintains.

The Orange Era campaign, created to support the launch of Jägermeister Orange, is rolling out to additional locations in 2026. New permanent displays in airports, including Hong Kong, Singapore, Hainan, Beijing, Delhi, Hyderabad and Kuala Lumpur, will introduce the product to more travelling consumers.

Image Credit: Mast-Jagermeister SE

Teremana, the premium tequila, founded by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in 2020, is also expanding its presence in the Asia Pacific region, have secured additional listings in Vietnam, China and India. During 2026, brand activations will increase and include new locations, such as Jeju Island.

Mast-Jägermeister SE GTR Marketing Director Stephanie Cleary commented: “Consumer engagement is at the heart of what we do, appealing to all audiences, but especially Gen Z and Millennials who are looking for high impact displays, education and experiences as they travel. We invite our visitors to share their own Share The Mana message on our Teremana Wall.”

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