Jewel Changi Airport announces spate of new openings following strong 2024

By Benedict Evans |

Overseas travellers made up more than 35% of the total footfall recorded in 2024, an increase of 7% compared to the year before.

Jewel Changi Airport has announced positive results for the year 2024, riding on the steady growth in passenger traffic at Changi Airport.

It recorded over 80 million in footfall traffic from January to December 2024, which was a 10% year-on-year (yoy) increase, and a 5% increase in sales.

This marks a record year in terms for both footfall and sales for Jewel since its opening in 2019,  Particularly, yoy retail sales per square foot grew by 6% from 2023.

The top five markets were tourists from China, Taiwan, Malaysia, Australia and The Philippines, with visitors from China and Taiwan more than double that of 2023.

Today, Jewel Changi Airport (Jewel) boasts more than 260 retail shops and restaurants, and during the year, Jewel welcomed over 30 new brands, including noteworthy additions like: the Charles & Keith flagship store; Imperial Treasure Super Peking Duck and Treasures Yi Dian Xin; Montale Paris; POP MART and more.

James Fong, CEO of Jewel Changi Airport Development, said: “We are highly encouraged by the strong performance of Jewel, especially against a soft retail climate. This was only possible with close collaboration from our tenant partners and business partners.

To ensure that Jewel stays an exciting destination for both local and overseas visitors, we continue to support the business strategies of our existing tenants to grow their business and customer base by expanding their brand presence and introducing new retail experiences in Jewel.”

There were also nine new-to-Singapore international brands that chose Jewel as their launchpad in 2024, among which were F&B brands Hakka Yu, NAI XUE and Royal Host.

Fong continued: “At the same time, we also welcome new brands with unique and experiential concepts to make Jewel their home and launchpad in Singapore. This year, Jewel’s visitors can look forward to a myriad of new brands, including exciting new-to-Singapore concepts and flagship stores.”

New flagship and global brands 

In 2024, four flagship stores were introduced: Bimba Y Lola; Charles & Keith; FILA;  and New Era.

Since opening its doors in 2019, a total of 17 flagship stores have launched in Jewel.

Expanding its presence in Singapore, Adidas will open a new flagship concept store along Jewel’s Duplex Boulevard on Level 2.

The store’s collection will feature limited releases of statement and collaboration packs such as Wales Bonner and CLOT by Edison Chen.

Consumers can also expect to find customisation services and tee designs that are specially curated in partnership with Jewel.

Palladium, the French footwear brand that is best known for its lightweight cotton canvas boots, will also debut in Jewel.

Together with other incoming brands like Salomon and Wilson Sporting Goods, Jewel is aiming to become a leading destination for sportswear and athleisure products in Singapore.

Levelling up

Jewel Changi also teased additions to its current tenant portfolio; an existing luxury retailer set will soon expand its footprint on Level 1, and will introduce a novel, Singapore-first concept, alongside the establishment of a new store by a premium German luxury car manufacturer.

American elegance footwear brand Sam Edelman will also open at Jewel.

On Level 4 a leading Japanese manga chain will open its first Singapore store, retailing its popular merchandise and anime goods.

In addition, the Nintendo pop-up store will return to Jewel.

New culinary concepts

Parisian-Japanese brand Café Kitsune will unveil a refreshed concept at Jewel, featuring an expanded brunch menu complemented by a curated selection of natural wines.

Surrey Hills, Australian grocer and café will also open at Jewel.

Two brands opening their first outlets in Singapore are Korean restaurant Bookmagol, serving a taste traditional Korean flavours, as well as homegrown brand SugarBelly, which specialises in mochi doughnuts.

Reopening with a bigger outlet, The 1872 Clipper Tea Co. will feature a dedicated tea bar and dessert counter.

Mrs Pho will also join Jewel’s array of eateries with its pho and other Vietnamese specialties, in a dual-concept restaurant with Michelin-starred ramen restaurant Tsuta.

