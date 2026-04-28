Joseph Ribkoff builds on travel retail momentum at TFWA Asia Pacific show

By Trbusiness Editor |

Image Credit: Joseph Ribkoff
Joseph Ribkoff Nadine Clour

Joseph Ribkoff’s Nadine Clour (above) described the show as an important growth opportunity.

Canadian womenswear brand Joseph Ribkoff will return to the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference in Singapore this year (stand M11, L1), building on its show debut in 2025.

Visitors will be invited to discover the company’s latest collections and learn more about its evolving travel retail strategy, including flexible retail formats, curated assortments and collaborative partnership opportunities.

Joseph Ribkoff said its travel retail proposition is gaining traction, supported by recent airport retail activations. The brand’s first pop-up at Cairns Airport delivered strong commercial results, with the concept now under review for potential extension.

This momentum continued with the opening of a new store at Auckland International Airport in March. Across both locations, Joseph Ribkoff has identified clear product trends, with its Moto jackets emerging as bestsellers.

According to the brand, the performance of this category reflects demand for versatile outerwear among travelling consumers, and supports its focus on stylish, travel-ready pieces.

At the Singapore show, Joseph Ribkoff will present its collections designed for the modern traveller. The portfolio features wrinkle-resistant fabrics, day-to-night styling, and inclusive sizing from XS to XXL.

Image Credit: Joseph Ribkoff
Joseph Ribkoff Auckland store – TRBusiness

The company opened a new store at Auckland International Airport in March.

Joseph Ribkoff VP Global Sales and Business Development Nadine Clour commented: “TFWA Asia Pacific represents an important opportunity for Joseph Ribkoff as we continue to expand our presence in global travel retail.

“Building on the strong response to our debut at the show last year, we are excited to return and further strengthen relationships across the region.”

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