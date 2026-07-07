Kavalan introduces Solist Madeira Cask Single Malt Whisky into GTR

By Trbusiness Editor |

Image Credit: King Car Group
Kavalan Solist Madeira Cask single malt whisky

The whisky will be available across key international markets.

Taiwanese distillery Kavalan has introduced the Solist Madeira Cask Single Malt Whisky limited edition to the global travel retail channel.

It will be available across key international markets including South Korea, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Japan.

The one-litre expression, bottled at natural cask strength (50–59.9% ABV), is described as a rare first-fill single cask release that combines the warmth of Madeira casks with a harmonious balance of fruit, spice and refined sweetness.

Brand owner King Car Group Chairman YT Lee explained how the release draws inspiration from the historical sea voyages linking Europe, Asia and the Americas that helped define the character of Madeira wine.

“This is where it gets interesting,” he noted. “Exposure to heat and movement during these long sea voyages had the unintentional effect of enriching the wine’s flavour, shaping the distinctive character for which Madeira is known today.

“To age our whisky, we’ve chosen casks that previously held wine made from Tinta Negra, Madeira’s principal grape variety, whose intense fruit character beautifully complements Kavalan’s tropical whisky style.”

Image Credit: King Car Group
Kavalan Solist Madeira Cask single malt whisky

The expression is described as a rare first-fill single cask release that combines the warmth of Madeira casks with a balance of fruit, spice and sweetness.

Presented in metallic pink packaging, Solist Madeira Cask Single Malt Whisky is non-chill filtered and natural in colour, reflecting the Solist philosophy of showcasing the pure character of each exceptional cask.

On the nose, the whisky opens on notes of cherry, grape and apple, complemented by hints of honey and cinnamon spice, against a background of toffee, almond and vanilla.

On the palate, melon and apricot flavours complement fig, marmalade and grape, sprinkled with white pepper and cinnamon, developing into sweet toffee and honey with a full, long-lasting aftertaste.

READ NEXT: Everrich debuts exclusive Kavalan Rhythm of Taiwan Ocean Single Malt

READ NEXT: Kavalan inks deal on flagship Korea store with Lotte Duty Free

READ NEXT: New expressions from Kavalan bring more choice to KrisShop customers

 

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