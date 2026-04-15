Kérastase brings Gloss Absolu pop-up experience to Sanya

Image Credit: L’Oréal Travel Retail

L’Oréal Travel Retail and Kérastase have unveiled an immersive “Gloss Absolu French Rose Garden” activation in Sanya, designed to engage travellers through a multi-sensory haircare experience.

Launched in partnership with China Duty Free Group, the pop-up transforms the retail space into a Parisian-inspired rose garden, spotlighting the newly launched Gloss Absolu range, created to deliver shine and bounce to hair prone to frizz.

The activation reflects L’Oréal Travel Retail’s broader strategy to create entertainment-led retail environments, responding to growing demand for immersive experiences among travellers.

At the heart of the experience is a journey through the “French Rose Garden”, beginning with a commemorative rose gold coin given to each visitor. This unlocks the central Gloss Wishing Fountain, where travellers are invited to engage with the fragrance of the Gloss Absolu range in an olfactory experience inspired by a Parisian garden.

Visitors can also benefit from a personalised hair and scalp diagnosis using the KSCAN 2.0 device, enabling beauty advisors to recommend tailored routines based on individual needs. Professional stylists are on hand to create signature “French Gloss” looks, bringing the product’s performance to life through styling sessions.

Interactive elements include a fish-eye photo zone, offering travellers the opportunity to capture and print personalised souvenirs, as well as exclusive gift-with-purchase incentives such as a limited-edition Kérastase Gloss Absolu hobo bag, which can be customised with event-specific charms.

Image Credit: L’Oréal Travel Retail

The activation was further elevated by brand ambassador Yang Mi, who made her first appearance for the brand in Sanya in line with International Women’s Day. During the event, she shared her experience with the Gloss Absolu range, highlighting the Glaze Drops hair oil as a travel essential and emphasising the importance of scalp care.

She also visited the pop-up and the brand’s flagship boutique in Sanya, engaging with fans and travellers.

Jesus Abia, Managing Director of L’Oréal Travel Retail Asia Pacific, commented: ” The Gloss Absolu French Rose Garden represents a pivotal moment in how we connect our professional heritage with a new generation of consumers. By creating a space where high-performance science meets unique haircare experiences, we are not just showcasing a product; we are inviting our guests into the heart of the Kérastase world. This pop-up is a testament to our commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences that resonate on an emotional level, further establishing Kérastase as the ultimate authority in luxury hair care.”

Image Credit: L’Oréal Travel Retail

Loic Hemard, General Manager of L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty and Professional Products Division at L’Oréal Travel Retail Asia Pacific, added: “The Kérastase Gloss Absolu French Rose Garden transports our travellers instantly to Paris, the world of premium haircare. It serves as a place for brand engagement and hair experiences which they will not be able to find anywhere else in Sanya. we are also thrilled to have our Global Brand Ambassador, Yang Mi, to join us in Sanya to unveil this enchanting space.”

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