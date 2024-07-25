Kiehl’s entices Gen Z consumers to invest in their skincare regimen

Skincare brand Kiehl’s is highlighting the success of its “Skin-Vestment” campaign, which has launched at various prominent locations in China, including Sanya and Haikou.

The ‘Skin-Vestment’ campaign is intended to highlight the long-term benefits of early adoption of anti-aging solutions, primarily through its Super Multi-Corrective family for face and eyes.

It is specifically designed to resonate with Gen Z consumers and positions the concept of skincare as a form of investment.

Sanya

For example, Kiehl’s is currently undertaking an activation at Sanya Haitang Bay Duty Free Shopping Complex (1 May – 30 August).

The space is designed to mimic the world of finance, complete with ‘stock tickers’ displaying product benefits, ‘stock charts’ illustrating the long-term returns of anti-aging products, and screens which broadcast product claims and testimonials.

This financial theme continues with the ‘Bones Money Talks’ photo booth, where participants can pose for a mock newspaper cover, showcasing themselves as the world’s ‘youngest skin-vestment expert’.

The campaign prompted 2,000 posts on RED (often referred to as the Chinese version of Instagram) in just 7 days, which Kiehl’s said demonstrated its resonance with Gen Z.

Roaming “Skin-Vestment” experts were also there, armed with handheld photo frames, encouraging shoppers to take a headline style photo.

Haikou

Kiehl’s also partnered with the China Duty Free Group (CDFG) to bring the Skin-Vestment concept to life during the May Shopping Festival in Haikou.

A specially designed ‘Kiehl’s News’ cart popped up within the mall, offering shoppers a chance to interact one-on-one with ‘Skin-Vestment Advisors’.

These skincare experts calculated each shopper’s unique ‘skin net worth’ based on their current skincare habits, encouraging them to think strategically about their routines.

After discovering their skin net worth, participants could ring a ceremonial bell, which Kiehl’s noted signified their commitment to investing in their skin’s future. Participants also received a coupon redeemable for samples at the Kiehl’s store.

“The ‘Skin-Vestment’ campaign solidifies Kiehl’s position as a forward-thinking leader in the beauty industry, demonstrating the power of innovative marketing, a finger on the pulse of youth culture, and a deep understanding of what it means to ‘invest’ in oneself,” said Dorothy Liu, Vice President, Merchandising, Perfume and Cosmetics at China Duty Free Group.

Hong Kong

The “Skin-Vestment Centre” landed in Hong Kong’s DFS Galleria from 1 May to 30 June, offering a three-stage experience designed to educate and empower Gen Z skincare investors.

First, participants engaged with Kiehl’s Skin-Vestment experts to discover the hero products of the campaign.

Next, using Kiehl’s Derma Reader Portable, experts performed a detailed skin analysis, assessing each participant’s skin across six dimensions to reveal their personalised needs.

Shoppers then received tailored recommendations for building their ideal Skin-Vestment portfolio at the teller counter.

“Gen Z doesn’t just buy products, they buy into brands that align with their values and aspirations,” says Fion Ng, General Manager of Kiehl’s Travel Retail Asia Pacific. “With ‘Skin-Vestment, we’re speaking their language—one that values both immediate gratification and long-term thinking. We’re not just promoting skincare, we’re providing the tools and knowledge for Gen Z to make empowered decisions about their skin’s future.”

