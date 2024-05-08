King Power Singapore and Marc Jacobs have revealed a new store for the latter at Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 2.

The 104sq m unit is being operated under a three-and-a-half year concession agreement, the subsidiary of King Power Group (Hong Kong) has announced.

Sunil Tuli, Group CEO, King Power Group HK commented: “We are very pleased to partner with Marc Jacobs, with the opening of this store at Changi Airport, and other openings to be announced in the next few months.

“Changi airport is well on its way to recovery, and we look forward to a successful business with this brand.”

The store sells Marc Jacobs’ revered collections, from handbags and shoes to accessories and jewellery.

“From eye-catching visuals to stunning products, Marc Jacobs and King Power Singapore aim to elevate shopping experience in this travel retail environment,” added a statement.

The Marc Jacobs store is the latest in a broader flurry of retail openings introduced by Changi Airport Group across the airport’s terminals in recent months.

