King Power partners With AOTGA to launch inclusion campaign

King Power Group, in collaboration with AOTGA (AOT Ground Aviation Services Company Limited) has announced the launch of the “Power of Inclusion” campaign to promote and support diversity and equality across both the company and wider society.

This initiative is backed by strategic support and recommendations from the UNDP, and a three-phase roadmap has been set, with the goal of implementing policies on diversity, equality, and employee inclusion (DEI) in the tourism industry sustainably by 2027.

Apichet Srivaddhanaprabha, Assistant Chief Operating Officer & Chief Resource Management Officer of King Power Group, commented: “Over the years, King Power Group has prioritised policies on Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion (DEI), continuously promoting the acceptance of differences among employees.

One of the organisation’s key missions is ‘Empowerment,’ which aims to support our employees to be their best selves.”

Employees from both organisations will be in attendance at the launch event, as well as Thai artist Koen-Pataradanai Setsuwan.

Triple approach

Phase one is set for 2024, and will comprise efforts to raise awareness, and organise educational activities to foster understanding of human rights policies.

Phase two, which will begin in 2025, will instil an inclusivity-oriented mindset through DEI learning courses for employees, encouraging all employees to participate in expressing opinions and making decisions for the growth of the organisation.

Finally phase three, which begins in 2026, will offer inclusive benefits such as providing marriage leave for all gender groups and adoption leave for all employees.

Both share the goal of launching the “Power of Inclusion” campaign to encourage employees to recognise their own value and understand the importance of DEI (Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion).

King Power Group noted this campaign encourages all employees to voice their opinions and actively participate in fostering the organisation’s growth efficiently.

UN alignment

The company added this approach aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in: promoting gender equality for all girls and women; supporting sustainable economic growth; reducing inequalities within and among countries; and strengthening the means of implementation for sustainable development.

Mr. Siriwat Tovachirakul, President of AOT Ground Aviation Services Company Limited (AOTGA), said: “AOTGA places a great importance on driving sustainability both economically and socially. Sustainable development within the organization is crucial. We constantly promote and support diversity, equality, and acceptance of differences.

This not only helps create a better working environment, but also contributes to better business benefits including more efficient productivity and better creativity.”

READ MORE: King Power readying next chapter at ‘One Bangkok’

READ MORE: Ospree Duty Free strikes JV with King Power Intl Singapore in expansion push

READ MORE: King Power Group Hong Kong opens Marc Jacobs unit at Changi Airport T2