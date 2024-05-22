King Power readying next chapter at ‘One Bangkok’

By Luke Barras-hill

Thailand’s King Power Corporation is eyeing the launch of a new downtown duty free and duty paid shopping universe at the $3.9 billion mixed-use development ‘One Bangkok’, TRBusiness can report.

Situated in a high-traffic location in Bangkok’s prime central business district at the intersection of Rama IV Road and Wireless Road, the King Power at One Bangkok store is understood to feature as part of ‘One Bangkok Retail’, a leading shopping and lifestyle destination spanning a lettable space of more than 160,000sq m.

It is gathered the grand launch of King Power One Bangkok is earmarked for the first quarter of 2025.

The Bangkok-based travel retailer, which ranked in tenth position in the TRBusiness Top 10 Operators 2023, intends to bring the King Power brand closer to key leisure, shopping, business and living spaces with an offer that converges modern luxury with city convenience, this publication has learned.

‘The Power of Possibilities’

The design of the venture is being led by esteemed Spanish designer Jaime Hayon, lauded by Time and Wallpaper Magazine as one of today’s top 100 global influencers in design.

His approach encapsulates King Power’s ‘The Power of Possibilities’ brand concept, which segments the group’s multifarious activities into eight key business pillars, including DF&TR, retail, dining, hospitality, consumer products, travel experiences, sports and CSR.

One Bangkok, jointly developed by TCC Assets (Thailand) Co., Ltd., and Frasers Property Holdings (Thailand) Co., is tipped to attract at least 90 million visitors a year with a customer mix weighted towards domestic Thai customers and foreign residents (60%) and foreign travellers (40%).

A view of the One Bangkok mixed use commercial and leisure district from nearby Lumpini Park. King Power will open a new shopping universe at the THB 120 billion integrated lifestyle, culture and retail metropolis, which is currently under construction. Source: Frasers Property.

The development comprises five premium office towers, five luxury and lifestyle hotels and three luxury residential towers, plus One Bangkok Retail.

News of King Power’s presence at One Bangkok follows an announcement from Group Chief Executive Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha last year concerning the launch of two large duty free projects covering a combined commercial area of more than 10,000sq m as part of an investment exceeding THB 3bn/US$81.2m.

The other project is located at Concourse 1 of Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport’s new Midfield Satellite (SAT-1) terminal, which opened in September.

To read comment and analysis on King Power’s anticipated downtown store opening, click here.

