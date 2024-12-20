King Power unites with Shu Uemura on Bangkok City Mart activation

By Benedict Evans |

The Shu Uemura activation will run throughout December at King Power Rangnam Downtown I.

Shu Uemura has initiated a City Mart activation at King Power Rangnam Downtown I, launched in partnership with King Power Bangkok for its 35th anniversary.

The travel retail experience leverages Japanese convenience store aesthetics to highlight brand pillars and highlight Tsuya Foundation, the latest serum from L’Oréal-owned brand Shu Uemura.

The activation showcases the brand’s heritage and playfulness, featuring displays resembling beverage fridges, oden warmers and ice cream freezers.

The activation also marks the brand’s first BA-led makeup show, providing  upskilling opportunities for its team while sharing their expertise and personalized tips with beauty enthusiasts.

The showcase features popular products such as: the Unlimited Block: Booster Hydrating Primer; Unlimited Care Tsuya Serum Foundation; and Unlimited Lasting Makeup Fix Mist.

Complimentary makeup consultations and services post-show, such as hand oil massage, 3D brow service and makeup touch-up are also available.

Shu Uemura is also offering customers a taste of Japanese treats with free Taiyaki snacks and themed gachapon machine.

Upon minimum purchases, customers can try their luck at the gachapon machine, with prizes ranging from personalised services and deluxe-sized products to exclusive brand merchandise.

This gamified approach is intended to inject an element of excitement and surprise to the shopping experience, which is open at King Power Rangnam Downtown I until 31 December 2024.

