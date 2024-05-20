Korean Air partners with AWS for cloud-based AI customer service platform

Korean Air has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to develop an AI Contact Center (AICC) platform which incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to improve its customer services capabilities.

In 2021, the airline became the first major global airline to complete an all-in migration of its IT systems to the cloud, and last year, Korean Air also implemented Workday, a cloud-based financial and HR management software-as-a-service (SaaS).

The AICC is a cloud-based intelligent customer service platform which uses AI to power voice bots and chatbots to answer customer inquiries.

Korean Air held a kick-off event for the AICC at the airline’s headquarters in Seoul on May 20, attended by: Keehong Woo, President of Korean Air; Kenneth Chang, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Korean Air; Francessca Vasquez, Vice President, Professional Services and GenAI Innovation Center, AWS; Pasquale DeMaio, Vice President, Amazon Connect, AWS; Kee Ho Ham, CEO, AWS Korea; and Ben Cabanas, Director, AWS Global Sales Technology.

By utilising AICC, Korean Air said it hopes to offer more personalised and efficient customer support through innovative AI and cloud technologies.

The operator added AICC will complement direct customer interactions by leveraging call log analysis to improve service quality.

Additionally, the airline plans to bolster operational efficiency by integrating AI capabilities, reducing costs with centralized management, adding new features and expanding service channels.

Korean Air is set to consolidate its current call center infrastructure into a single AWS Cloud platform by September this year.

Following this update, the airline aims to further refine its services with the integration of machine learning and generative AI by February 2025.

“Providing personalized experiences and swiftly resolving issues are key to developing and reinforcing customer trust,” said Chang adding: “Our partnership with AWS will leverage advanced AI technologies to transform the way we interact with our customers to enhance the customer experience.”

