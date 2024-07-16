KPMG’s Anson Bailey to address APTRA ‘Summer in the City’ attendees

By Luke Barras-hill |

Anson Bailey, Head of Consumer & Retail ASPAC for KPMG, will join APTRA’s ‘Summer in the City’ evening event in August.

Asia Pacific Travel Retail Association (APTRA) has announced that KPMG Head of Consumer & Retail ASPAC Anson Bailey will join the association’s ‘Summer in the City’ evening event in Hong Kong on 21 August.

Bailey, a popular and highly respected figure in travel retail circles, will deliver a presentation titled ‘The future of seamless commerce in Asia Pacific’ in which he will unbox key learnings from a new report published by KPMG this month.

The KPMG report considers a new era for retail, guided by an end to the differentiation between online and offline, with greater integration across the customer journey that is driving advancements in the sector.

His address will be timely, given the shift towards more seamless, consumer-centric commercial strategies being adopted across by consumers and businesses alike across different markets and geographies.

Sunil Tuli, President of APTRA and Group CEO, King Power Group (Hong Kong) said: “Anson is a long-term and generous supporter of APTRA and his presentations are always packed with valuable insights delivered with his signature style of translating data via humorous story-telling into highly relatable learnings. We are very grateful to him for giving his time.”

Bailey added: “The consumer expectation is that social media, delivery innovations, apps, websites, automated messaging, and other digital interactions seamlessly integrate with traditional brick-and-mortar stores. Retailers must stay agile and flexible to stay relevant, especially to tech-savvy Gen Z who expect retailers to be on the ball.”

Tickets for the APTRA Summer in the City event cost US$100 to cover costs, in keeping with the association’s not-for-profit status. Contact [email protected] for further information.

Entry is open to all APTRA members and the wider travel retail industry, with Pernod Ricard supporting the evening with champagne and cocktails.

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Europe

Heinemann anticipates another €1bn year at IST

Retail has boomed at Istanbul Airport (IST) and the momentum is set to continue this year, even...

image description image description
Europe

MAN 'very sorry' after power spike cancels flights

Manchester Airport (MAN) Managing Director Chris Woodroofe has issued an apology to passengers...

image description image description
International

Vantage rebrands as airports manager and investor looks to the future

Vantage Airport Group (Vantage) has announced a corporate rebrand to Vantage Group. The...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Lotte Duty Free maintains sixth consecutive first place NCSI ranking Asia & Pacific
image description
Dior La Collection Privée pops up at Delhi Airport with Delhi Duty Free Indian Sub Cont
image description
Re-visiting the rapid retail rebound at Incheon International Airport Asia & Pacific
image description
SSP opens renovated Starbucks at Heathrow Europe
image description
Ted Baker reveals new eyewear range at travel retail locations in UK and Europe Europe
image description
Over half of travellers keen to shop from the airport lounge, says survey International
image description
Ospree Duty Free engages film fans with Imaginary Friends campaign Indian Sub Cont
image description
Lotte Duty Free opens 'Ginza Friends' shop in Tokyo targeting MZ generation Asia & Pacific
image description
Tallink Grupp Q224 shows decreasing pax and higher cargo volumes Europe
image description
Lagardère nods to Tory Burch’s roots with 1,000sq m boutique at Changi T1 Asia & Pacific
right