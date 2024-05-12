Travel retail watch and jewellery specialist, Kurate International, is unveiling new designs and on-trend additions to its portfolio at the 2024 TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference in Singapore (12-16 May).

At its stand (2-B19, Basement 2) Kurate will showcase jewellery tailored to gifting and self-treating.

New pieces include necklace and matching earrings sets, along with trendy triple bracelet sets.

“We are returning to TFWA Asia Pacific determined to offer buyers exactly what they are looking for,” said Sharon Edwards, International Key Account Manager at Kurate International.

“Whilst the Asia Pacific market remains a comparatively small part of our business, it is a key element of our international expansion strategy.

“We do have a focus on the burgeoning travel retail market in India, where, as in other areas, we are determined to meet the needs of regional buyers and their customers.”

Kurate International has been active in travel retail for over a decade and is known for its Moon, Belle & Beau, YOU and Author brands, offering a range of high-quality gold, sterling silver and fashion jewellery.

The company has recently opened new stores at Larnaca and Paphos airports in Cyprus and hints there are others in the pipeline, as the company continues to grow its travel retail footprint beyond its traditional inflight business to airports and cruise.

A star product in the latest line-up being showcased this week at TFWA Asia Pacific is a necklace and earrings set from the Celestial range, with white pearl or small stone detailing.

There’s also the Florence and Amelia triple bracelet sets, which can also be worn individually.

The Florence lines offers three designs in rose gold plated, with golden details, sparkling and turquoise-coloured stones.

The Amelia bracelets, in silver and gold-plated with stones and butterfly and heart details.

According to Kurate, gold is trending at the moment, as demonstrated by its new Geo Magic range – encompassing necklaces, earrings and bracelets in various fun shapes.

Kurate’s already colourful Paragon line has also been extended with new additions including enamel earrings. Available in bright pink and turquoise, Paragon has added a striking black pair for a more classic look.

“I believe these new pieces will prompt a very positive response from visitors to the TFWA Asia Pacific event,” said Edwards.

“Kurate’s aim is to offer only the best on the market; that’s what we do. Our passion to stay ahead of the curve, and our ability to match the needs of its customers is well known. And our latest offer lives up to our strong reputation in the travel retail industry.

“We present our jewellery with quality packaging and display solutions which support our customers, and we pride ourselves on offering a diverse selection of brands that cater to different preferences and styles.”

READ MORE: Abu Dhabi Terminal A suppliers share insight into dazzing new retail offering

READ MORE: Kurate unveils Belle & Beau designs for 2024 with stackable trend key

READ MORE: Kurate International’s Sharon Edwards elected as new TRC Chairperson