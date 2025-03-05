La Mer celebrates CNY with series of regional pop-ups and outposts

By Luke Barras-hill |

The Estée Lauder Companies has partnered with key retail operators to open experiential points of sale for brand La Mer to mark Chinese New Year.

A variety of pop-ups and outposts* were activated in Asia Pacific, North America and Europe through January and February with the likes of China Duty Free Group, DFS Group and King Power.

In Hainan, the brand introduced an immersive treasure-hunt inspired journey at two landmark shopping destinations: cdf Sanya and cdf Haikou International Duty Free City.

Visitors with a La Mer ‘boarding pass’ had the chance to embark on curated missions at the pop-up or brand store, each unlocking exclusive rewards.

At cdf Sanya, customers could partake in a scratch card experience, revealing their lucky character and earning a ‘Gift of Renewal’ from the brand.

At the brand store, guests were invited to enjoy a traditional candied fruit (Tanghulu), adding a touch of festive cheer.

Exclusive sets

In recognition of the Year of the Snake, La Mer collaborated with Chinese artist Xu Jing to showcase the cultural significance of calligraphy, which came to life through the activations, balancing the indulgence of retail gifting with moments of renewal and self-care.

La Mer collaborated with Chinese artist Xu Jing to create an exclusive collection, with the artwork capturing the essence of ‘Renewal’, ingrained in her artistic philosophy and the spirit of Chinese New Year.

La Mer’s travel exclusive sets were on display, playing strongly to the grab-and-go duty free behaviour of busy travellers.

Alongside the sets, La Mer offered a selection of festive gifts, with red packets, key charms and gift boxes adorned with the creative touch of Xu Jing for gifting and souvenir opportunities.

“Through collaborations with exceptional artists and retail partners, we continue to elevate the travel retail experience, creating moments that resonate with the luxury traveller during the Year of Snake,” said Patrick Bouchard, Senior Vice President/General Manager, La Mer, Travel Retail Worldwide. “Our commitment extends beyond luxury skincare – it is about crafting a refined retail journey that brings culture, beauty, and renewal to travellers around the world.”

*cdf Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex; cdf Haikou International Duty Free City; Beijing Capital International Airport, Terminal 3; Shanghai Pudong International Airport, Terminals 1 and 2; DFS Macau, Shoppes at Four Seasons; King Power Rangnam Bangkok; Taoyuan Airport, Terminal 1 and Terminal 2, Taiwan; Kansai International Airport, Terminal 1, Osaka, Japan; Auckland International Airport, International Terminal; Sydney International Airport, Terminal 1; Milan Malpensa Airport, Terminal 1; San Francisco International Airport, Terminals A and G; Los Angeles International Airport, Tom Bradley International Terminal.

