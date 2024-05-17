Lagardère AWPL announces partnership with Dreams2Live4 charity

By Trbusiness Editor |

Lagardère AWPL Dreams2Live4 charity

L-to-r: ‘Dreamer’ Emily Harrison with Lagardère AWPL VIC/Tas Area Manager Ramon Sarmiento and Store Manager Anne Harris.

Lagardère AWPL has launched a new partnership with national charity Dreams2Live4, which helps to make dreams come true for adults living with advanced cancer.

The new partnership began rolling out across the travel retailer’s Victorian network in April. Customers are able to donate directly to the charity at any Lagardère AWPL store check-out in Victoria, signposted at the POS, and across retail digital out of home screens.

This initiative builds on an existing relationship with the charity, which incorporated product donations to patients travelling in partnership with Dreams2Live4.

Dreams2Live4: ‘treat the soul’

Dreams2Live4 became a national charity in 2015. Since then it has had close to 4,000 dream requests, from adults aged 17-97. The charity was founded by breast cancer patient Annie Robinson, who understood the need to “treat the soul as well as the disease”. Since then, evidence collected by the charity has demonstrated the positive impact on patients’ mental well-being achieved by planning and participating in the dream process.

The Lagardère AWPL in-store advertising features the ‘Dreamer’ Emily Harrison – a recipient of the Dreams2Live4 services. Emily was just 26 years old when she was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer. Dreams2Live4 facilitated her dream to visit the Great Barrier Reef.

Lagardère AWPL Dreams2Live4 charity

Since its inception as a national charity in 2015, Dreams2Live4 has received 4,000 dream requests, from adults aged 17-97.

Dreams2Live4 CEO Louise Mahoney commented: “As a national charity without any government funding, we are reliant upon the goodwill of the public, from donations and fundraising, and partnerships such as this one with Lagardère AWPL to fund our Dreamers.

“Australians now have a one in two chance of being diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, and in this quarter alone, we have seen a massive uptick in applications to Dreams2Live4. A dream empowers a patient to feel like a person again – to aspire, and to find purpose, hope, and joy. We are so grateful for the exposure and access to funds that Lagardère AWPL is providing us with.”

Lagardère AWPL CEO Costa Kouros noted: “We are pleased to be adding Dreams2Live4 to our network of charity partners across Australia and New Zealand. The funds raised through our Victorian store network will be directed to fund at least two dreams per year, and our teams across Australia will continue to make magical moments for dreamers as they travel across Australia.”

