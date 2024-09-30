Lagardère AWPL wins Domestic Travel Essentials retail contract at SYD

Left: Mark Zaouk, Group Executive Commercial at Sydney Airport. Right: Costa Kouros, LagardereAWPL CEO.

Sydney Airport has announced that Lagardère AWPL has been awarded the Domestic Travel Essentials retail contract for the hub following a successful tender.

The new retail offering which spans 2,500 sqm across 14 locations promises to ‘redefine the traditional news, books and convenience model’ by including technology and pharmacy, Lego stores, as well as a new concept for Relay.

“We’re flipping the script on the traditional travel essentials model to deliver a new and fresh concept for travellers who desire more from their airport experience at Australia’s busiest airport terminal,” said Mark Zaouk, Group Executive Commercial at Sydney Airport.

“Our goal is to create a collaborative environment where anything is possible, ensuring that customer service goes beyond five stars to deliver a world-class experience, and Lagardère AWPL’s creative vision aligns perfectly with that goal – we’re excited to see their plans realised at our domestic terminals.”

The new stores will provide passengers with the opportunity to shop for essentials across a number of convenient locations before they board.

As part of the new retail offering, Sydney Airport will now showcase one of the largest Travel Essentials stores in Australia, with a mega store stretching over 650 sqm in T2 Domestic.

“We are delighted to be awarded the Travel Essentials portfolio at T2 and T3 Domestic terminals at Sydney Airport,” said Costa Kouros, LagardereAWPL CEO.

“Our new Travel Essentials offering at Sydney Airport will see the experience transform with the addition of new categories and products.

“The new offerings will also showcase our commitment to sustainability, from material selection to waste and energy reduction.”

This move sets the stage for a vibrant new retail experience for the 27 million passengers who travel through the Domestic terminals each year.

