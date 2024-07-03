Lagardère nods to Tory Burch’s roots with 1,000sq m boutique at Changi T1

US fashion label Tory Burch has opened a new and exclusive travel retail door in collaboration with Lagardère Travel Retail at Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 1.

The 1,000sq m Mercer concept boutique takes its inspiration from the multi-level Tory Burch flagship store at 151 Mercer Street in New York City’s famed SoHo neighbourhood, close to the original home of Tory Burch’s first boutique.

Inside the Mercer Concept at Changi, visitors will encounter the women’s handbags, shoes and accessories purveyor’s recognisable brass, oak and rattan accents that fuse tradition with modernity, minimalism with maximalism and design with function.

Green label & FSC certified materials and low VOC supplies are in use alongside energy efficient features to minimise environmental impact and reduce the boutique’s environmental footprint.

Further opening in store at T2…

To mark the opening, two bags have been introduced that are available from the concept boutique only in Singapore: T Monogram Patent Embossed Bucket Bag and T Monogram Patent Embossed Petite Barrel Bag in light peach.

Ann Pang, Chief Executive Officer of Lagardère Travel Retail Singapore, said: “Our exclusive collaboration underscores the depth of our relationship and shared values of luxury, innovation, and excellence. As we commemorate our long-standing partnership, we are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey of expansion within Singapore, introducing the timeless allure of Tory Burch to a wider audience.

“The unveiling of the latest Tory Burch boutique and Mercer concept comes as part of the rejuvenation and refinement of Changi Airport Terminal 1 West, aimed at providing travellers with an enhanced and immersive retail experience. The opening of Tory Burch adds another dimension of sophistication and luxury to this endeavour, contributing to the elevation of the entire area.”

Thibault Villet, President of Tory Burch in Asia Pacific, commented: “The Mercer concept boutique is more than just a retail store; it is a reflection of Tory Burch’s commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and above all, our customers. Every detail has been crafted with the traveller in mind, inviting them to experience the essence of Tory Burch.

“The decision to partner with Lagardère Travel Retail was a natural one for us,” continued Villet. “Their global presence and expertise in the Singapore and APAC market align with our vision of expanding our reach and offering our products to discerning travellers worldwide.

“Lagardère Travel Retail’s reputation for excellence, coupled with their deep understanding of the local market, made them the ideal partner for us as we venture into this new chapter of growth.”

Both companies intend to open a further point of sale for the brand at Changi Airport Terminal 2 in the latter half of 2024.