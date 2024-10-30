Lagardère TR partners with Tory Burch on standalone boutique at Changi T2

By Faye Bartle |

Tory Burch at Changi

L-R: Chandra Mahtani, Thibault Villet, Ann Pang.

Lagardère Travel Retail has teamed up with Tory Burch to open a new standalone store, featuring an Asia-first personalisation and embroidery service activation, at Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 2.

The launch event welcomed high-profile guests including Thibault Villet, President APAC of Tory Burch; Ann Pang, CEO Singapore & Malaysia of Lagardère Travel Retail; and Chandra Mahtani, Senior Vice President, Airside Leasing & T5 Commercial Planning Changi Airport Group.

Following a ribbon cutting ceremony, guests embarked on a store tour to discover the curated array of Tory Burch pieces, and to see a demonstration of the in-store embroidery activation.

Guests enjoyed canapés and drinks specially crafted for the event by Marche, one Lagardère Travel Retail’s restaurants in Singapore.

Tory Burch at Changi

Store tour hosted by Pauline Chung & Irene Leonardo, highlighting the Changi exclusive bags at Tory Burch Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 2.

The launch of the personalisation service was a clear highlight of the store. It gives shoppers the opportunity to select a thread colour of their choice for up to three initials to be embroidered on-the-spot on dustbags to accompany their purchase.

This special activation marks the first time that this service has been offered at a Tory Burch boutique in Asia, both in downtown stores and in travel retail.

Tory Burch at Changi

Guests viewing the Changi exclusive Tory Burch bag in coral, only available at the Tory Burch Singapore Changi Airport T2.

The embroidery service was available in-store at Terminal 2 until 24 October 2024.

It will be brought back in December for a limited time to the brand-new Tory Burch Boutique at Terminal 1 Singapore Changi Airport, which was unveiled in June this year, also by Lagardère Travel Retail.

Tory Burch at Changi

The in-store dustbag personalisation embroidery activation.

This latest boutique opening further grows Lagardère Travel Retail Singapore’s presence at Changi Airport, where it has a range of fashion brands and gift and souvenir stores. The company operates Marche restaurants in key tourist and downtown locations.

