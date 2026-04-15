Lagardère Travel Retail appoints Jennifer Bleriot to Asia Pacific role

Image Credit: Lagardère Travel Retail

Lagardère Travel Retail has appointed Jennifer Bleriot as Executive Vice President Merchandising & Commercial Asia Pacific, strengthening its regional leadership team.

Based in Singapore, Bleriot succeeds Annabelle Chung and brings more than 15 years of retail experience, including nearly a decade with Lagardère Travel Retail in Paris. She most recently served as Food Director, overseeing global buying and merchandising across confectionery and fine food categories, and previously managed wines and spirits purchasing for Asia Pacific markets including Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand.

Before joining Lagardère Travel Retail, she spent five years with Intermarché, contributing to the retailer’s expansion in Asia.

Bleriot began her new role on 1 April and will relocate to Singapore in June, reporting to Lylian Vignau, Chief Commercial & Digital Officer.

Her appointment comes as Lagardère Travel Retail continues to strengthen its regional structure, following the establishment of a procurement office in Singapore last year. The move was part of a broader commercial reorganisation aimed at empowering local teams to work more closely with suppliers, anticipate market trends and tailor product assortments to local demand.

Lylian Vignau, Chief Commercial & Digital Officer at Lagardère Travel Retail, commented: “We are delighted to appoint Jennifer as head of our regional Singapore office, where her experience will be a significant asset for us. Asia Pacific is a dynamic, diverse and often challenging market, and Jennifer will help optimise our existing operations, strengthen our ability to respond to market changes, and also assist in evaluating opportunities for further development. The Board and I wish her every success in her new role.”

Jennifer Bleriot, EVP Merchandising & Commercial Asia Pacific, added: “This is a very exciting opportunity to help Lagardère Travel Retail achieve its ambitions in Asia Pacific, a region in which I’ve been fortunate to work already during my time with the company. My task will be to ensure that we are ready and able to adapt our regional product offer to emerging trends and spending patterns, in close collaboration with our airport and brand partners. I’m looking forward very much to working with our team in Asia and with our suppliers to unlock new value in the region and position Lagardère Travel Retail for continued growth.”

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