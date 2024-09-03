Lagardère Travel Retail appoints Stefan Picard as Cambodia branch CEO

Stefan Picard, current EVP of Commercial Development and Transformation of Lagardère Travel Retail, has been appointed CEO of Lagardère Travel Retail Cambodia.

Stefan brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success within Lagardère Travel Retail, having held several key positions all over the globe since 1996.

Lagardère Travel Retail noted his deep understanding of its business and unwavering commitment to operational excellence will be instrumental in successfully driving its Cambodian partnerships for the opening of: duty free; fashion; dining; and travel essentials stores across 6,500sq m of retail space in the new Techo International Airport of Phnom Penh.

Techo is scheduled to open in 2025, with hopes it will become Cambodia’s primary gateway and enhance the nation’s global connectivity.

Winning the 12-year contract at Techo marked a major milestone in Lagardère’s development within APAC, with its first direct duty free operation in the region.

READ MORE: Lagardère Travel Retail wins 12-year concession in Cambodia

READ MORE: Lagardère Travel Retail UK & Ireland announces new leadership team

READ MORE: Duty free flourishes as Lagardère Travel Retail reports €2,748 million in H1 2024