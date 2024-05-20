Paris-headquartered Lagardère Travel Retail has extended its footprint in Southeast Asia with the rollout of the first standalone Kering Eyewear boutique at Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 2.

Visitors to the boutique, which spans more than 650sq ft, will encounter an interactive shopping experience boasting the Kering Eyewear Digital Retail Concept.

Digital screens displaying branded videos can be updated and animated in real-time, providing a fresh look that moves from multi-brand layout to a single brand takeover in one click.

These are integrated with tailored design fixtures, crafted from premium materials for an innovative backdrop.

The boutique fuses sustainability and functionality, underpinning Lagardère Travel Retail’s mission to reduce carbon footprints by employing green label materials in construction.

Locally sourced materials

Most of the raw materials used to produce the boutique were locally sourced, says a statement, with eco-friendly paint, recycled acrylic and LED lighting chosen to respect the environment without compromising on luxury and quality, according to the travel retailer.

Ann Pang, CEO of Lagardère Travel Retail Singapore, said: “With the return of travellers to the region and the reopening of the newly renovated Terminal 2, we will enhance the space with new brands and pioneering retail concepts for Changi Airport’s discerning customers.

“As a distinguished global travel retailer, we pride ourselves on our ability in bringing new and innovative experiences tailored to meet the refined expectations and aspirations of travellers at Changi Airport.

“We are proud to partner with Kering Eyewear, to bring a first-of-its-kind retail concept to Changi Airport and to Southeast Asia Pacific. Travellers should expect a complete selection of Kering Eyewear brands’ products, the best from each Maison, combined with excellent customer service.

“The store complements perfectly the surrounding digital attractions unveiled at Terminal 2 – such as the 14-meter tall ‘Wonderfall’ and immersive ‘Dreamscape’ garden – thanks to an innovative concept and slick design, embodying the future of travel retail evolution.

“We are thrilled to elevate the travel retail experience to new heights and redefine it with this partnership to create an unforgettable shopping destination.”

Omar Hagi, Global Head of Centralized Channels of Kering Eyewear, noted: “We are elated to strengthen our global partnership with Lagardère Travel Retail for this significant launch with their specialised expertise in Asia. This is a landmark store for Kering Eyewear as it marks the launch of our standalone concept in this market.

“Recognising Changi Airport as a pivotal hub within this region with best-in-class airport facilities, captivating attractions, and a constant penchant for innovation, we are delighted to join forces with our long-term partner Lagardère Travel Retail in bringing our vision to fruition. We are excited about all the opportunities this partnership brings and are confident that together, we will provide an unparalleled shopping experience for travellers.”

Part of luxury conglomerate Kering Group, the eponymous eyewear division counts the likes of Maui Jim, Saint Laurent, Cartier, Chloé, Alexander McQueen, Montblanc, Bottega Veneta, Dunhill and Balenciaga among its portfolio.

READ MORE: Changi Airport refreshes its retail concepts and loyalty programme