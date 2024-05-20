Lagardère Travel Retail inaugurates first Kering Eyewear boutique at Changi

By Luke Barras-hill |

The 650sq ft-plus boutique features an open, modern space accented in rose gold marble for added grandeur and finesse.

Paris-headquartered Lagardère Travel Retail has extended its footprint in Southeast Asia with the rollout of the first standalone Kering Eyewear boutique at Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 2.

Visitors to the boutique, which spans more than 650sq ft, will encounter an interactive shopping experience boasting the Kering Eyewear Digital Retail Concept.

Digital screens displaying branded videos can be updated and animated in real-time, providing a fresh look that moves from multi-brand layout to a single brand takeover in one click.

These are integrated with tailored design fixtures, crafted from premium materials for an innovative backdrop.

The boutique fuses sustainability and functionality, underpinning Lagardère Travel Retail’s mission to reduce carbon footprints by employing green label materials in construction.

Locally sourced materials

Most of the raw materials used to produce the boutique were locally sourced, says a statement, with eco-friendly paint, recycled acrylic and LED lighting chosen to respect the environment without compromising on luxury and quality, according to the travel retailer.

The Kering Eyewear Digital Retail Concept offers a state-of-the-art presentation platform for the group’s luxury brands while elevating the customer experience.

Ann Pang, CEO of Lagardère Travel Retail Singapore, said: “With the return of travellers to the region and the reopening of the newly renovated Terminal 2, we will enhance the space with new brands and pioneering retail concepts for Changi Airport’s discerning customers.

“As a distinguished global travel retailer, we pride ourselves on our ability in bringing new and innovative experiences tailored to meet the refined expectations and aspirations of travellers at Changi Airport.

“We are proud to partner with Kering Eyewear, to bring a first-of-its-kind retail concept to Changi Airport and to Southeast Asia Pacific. Travellers should expect a complete selection of Kering Eyewear brands’ products, the best from each Maison, combined with excellent customer service.

“The store complements perfectly the surrounding digital attractions unveiled at Terminal 2 – such as the 14-meter tall ‘Wonderfall’ and immersive ‘Dreamscape’ garden – thanks to an innovative concept and slick design, embodying the future of travel retail evolution.

“We are thrilled to elevate the travel retail experience to new heights and redefine it with this partnership to create an unforgettable shopping destination.”

Management from Kering Eyewear, Lagardére Travel Retail and Changi Airport gather to inaugurate the new Kering Eyewear boutique at Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 2.

Omar Hagi, Global Head of Centralized Channels of Kering Eyewear, noted: “We are elated to strengthen our global partnership with Lagardère Travel Retail for this significant launch with their specialised expertise in Asia. This is a landmark store for Kering Eyewear as it marks the launch of our standalone concept in this market.

“Recognising Changi Airport as a pivotal hub within this region with best-in-class airport facilities, captivating attractions, and a constant penchant for innovation, we are delighted to join forces with our long-term partner Lagardère Travel Retail in bringing our vision to fruition. We are excited about all the opportunities this partnership brings and are confident that together, we will provide an unparalleled shopping experience for travellers.”

Part of luxury conglomerate Kering Group, the eponymous eyewear division counts the likes of Maui Jim, Saint Laurent, Cartier, Chloé, Alexander McQueen, Montblanc, Bottega Veneta, Dunhill and Balenciaga among its portfolio.

READ MORE: Changi Airport refreshes its retail concepts and loyalty programme

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Middle East

MEADFA Conference 2024 ‘heading to Abu Dhabi on 17-19 November’

This year’s Middle East & Africa Duty Free Association (MEADFA) Conference will take...

image description image description
International

DFWC Q1 2024 KPI Monitor indicates rise in duty free impulse purchases

Impulse purchasing within global duty free is on the rise, according to the latest Duty Free...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Avolta details “bold and ambitious” goals to grow its APAC business

With a number of key developments coming to fruition, including its operations at Wuhan Tianhe...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Suntory partners with Heinemann in Frankfurt to launch its latest Roku Gin Europe
image description
Changes at the top for L’Oréal in APAC as Tao Zhang gives way to Jesus Abia Asia & Pacific
image description
APAC recovers as DFS embarks on its most ambitious expansion Asia & Pacific
image description
Kurate to introduce new wave of on-trends designs at TFWA Singapore Asia & Pacific
image description
OUT NOW: May issue + Leading APAC Operators International
image description
On Location: Lancaster Monaco is returning to its skincare roots Europe
image description
BREAKING: Colm McLoughlin to retire as Cidambi takes on DDF reins as MD Middle East
image description
Coty extends Boss Bottled collection with new Triumph Elixir fragrance International
image description
Ritter Sports announces its return to TFWA Asia Pacific with new activation Asia & Pacific
image description
Gebr. Henemann and casualfood JV smartseller launches two new concepts Europe
right