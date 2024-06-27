Lagardère Travel Retail wins 12-year concession in Cambodia

Lagardère Travel Retail, along with local partner HSC Group, has won a tender to operate under a profit-sharing model at Techo International Airport, Cambodia, with a 12-year concession of duty free & fashion, foodservice and travel essentials.

The 12-year contract is with Cambodia Airport Investment Company (CAIC) for the management of retail and dining operations at the Techo International Airport in Phnom Penh, scheduled to open in 2025.

The airport is expected to become Cambodia’s new gateway and enhance the country’s global connectivity.

Lagardère Travel Retail (Lagardère) noted this agreement signifies a major milestone in its Asian development; for the first time, Lagardère Travel Retail will operate its three business lines in a green field country, and the contract also seals Lagardère’s first direct operation in duty free in Asia, and the first ever profit-sharing model implemented by the group in APAC.

Lagardère can rely on the downtown expertise in dining, duty free and international fashion of the seasoned local operator HSC.

Séverine Lanthier, Asia COO & Chief Strategy and Development Officer, said: “This agreement opens new horizons to our operations in Asia and I am deeply grateful to our teams and partners who support us writing this new chapter.

I am convinced that, through our unique profit-sharing model and the dedication of our teams, we will raise the retail and foodservices for South Asian and international travellers to the next level.”

The array of outlets will include a Duty Free Aelia store, the food hall Marché, and innovative hybrid concepts including an EL&N café and ‘Le Connoisseur’ store.

Relay and Discover, operated in partnership with Monument Books, will act as a complement the variety of stores, and in addition to these physical stores, Lagardère Travel Retail is set to implement an e-commerce strategy and digital immersive experiences, aligning with Techo International Airport’s ambition.

Oknha Charles Vann, Director of Cambodia Airport Investment Company commented: “Through our collaboration with Lagardère Travel Retail and HSC Group, we anticipate significant added value for frequent flyers traveling to and from Phnom Penh. The expertise and international network from which travellers will benefit, will position Cambodia as a key player on the Asian regional scene.”

