Lancaster promotes latest sunscreen in Hainan alongside conservation efforts

By Benedict Evans |

Included in the formula for the sunscreen is Lancaster’s multirays technology, which offers broad photo-aging protection.

Monaco-based skincare brand Lancaster has introduced its latest sunscreen, the Sun Sensitive Oil-Free Soothing Emulsion, accompanied by various product launch events.

Lancaster noted it has been striving to enhance the skincare experience for consumers, and the brand also marked World Oceans Day on 8 June with a partnership to promote protection of the marine environment.

During the launch of this new product, Lancaster organized a series of online and offline interactive events in Hainan, to showcase the protection of its UV care ranges.

From May to July 2024, Lancaster partnered with Wuzhizhou Island, a 5A scenic destination in Sanya. and the China Duty Free’s Sanya International Duty-free Shopping Complex (cdf Sanya) to host a pop-up event.

The 5A rating for destinations in China is the highest level in the rating categories used by the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

A Lancaster pop-up has also been built at cdf Haikou, where UV cameras are provided for visitors to test their daily sun protection efficacy, and skincare experts are invited to share sun protection tips.

Meanwhile, the brand has also collaborated with 5-star hotels in Sanya to offer customized trips for consumers.

From 18 May to 30 June 2024, Lancaster hosted a pop-up event on the Wuzhizhou Island, and from 1-28 June 2024 Lancaster hosted a pop up at cdf Haikou, where visitors engaged in interactive activities and took skincare classes.

From June 8 to July 14 2024, Lancaster hosted consumer events at hotels in Sanya, where visitors received Lancaster exclusive drinks and star packages.

World Ocean’s Day

Part of the product’s appeal beyond its material benefits is its environmental impact; the product uses a proportion of post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic in its packaging tube.

Lancaster said it is also working with partners and consumers on various sustainability programs.

To celebrate this year’s World Oceans Day, Lancaster joined a public welfare campaign “Together with LAN, Protect Pure Coral Sea” in collaboration with the Blue Ribbon Ocean Conservation Association, cdf Sanya, and Wuzhizhou Island.

As part of the initiative, Lancaster raised public awareness about the marine ecosystem through art exhibitions, marine biodiversity photography exhibitions, and handicraft workshops.

The campaign brought together multiple parties including research organisations, socially responsible companies, and volunteer divers, to protect and restore the damaged coral reef ecosystem in Sanya through scientific breeding and underwater transplanting.

Every participant received a certificate from the Blue Ribbon Ocean Conservation Association.

READ MORE: King Power partners With AOTGA to launch inclusion campaign

READ MORE: B&S lifts the lid on power of King of Reach platform for global travel retail

READ MORE: King Power readying next chapter at ‘One Bangkok’

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

Arnaud Lagardère reinstated as Chairman and CEO of Lagardère

On the proposal of Jean-Christophe Thiery, who had been appointed to the position on a...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Thailand set to end on-arrival duty free at airports

Airport duty free arrivals shops are to be shuttered across Thailand in a move that will choke...

image description image description
Indian Sub Cont

Cochin Duty Free unveils Last-Minute Shop and Shop on Wheels buggy

Cochin International Airport is streamlining the shopping experience for travellers with its...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Thélios partners with QDF on multi-brand boulevard concept in Hamad Middle East
image description
CTG Duty Free H124 prelim results fall yoy yet China DF stores revenue up Asia & Pacific
image description
Shilla Duty Free launches Asia’s largest Chanel Summer Club at Incheon T2 Asia & Pacific
image description
Coty launches GTR exclusive Gucci perfume with major retailers International
image description
Quintessential Brands selects Avolta for travel retail launch of Chamère RTD International
image description
Armani Beauty brings summer-inspired podiums to airports in Europe and MEA Europe
image description
Newbould takes on UK and Ireland CEO role at Lagardère Travel Retail Europe
image description
On Location: Avolta launches three-month long Stansted campaign Europe
image description
Rémy Cointreau appoints Thibault Robert as MD of GTR EMEA & Americas International
image description
Maison Margiela Fragrances fly at CDFG Sanya with airport themed pop-up Asia & Pacific
right