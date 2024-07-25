Lancaster promotes latest sunscreen in Hainan alongside conservation efforts

Monaco-based skincare brand Lancaster has introduced its latest sunscreen, the Sun Sensitive Oil-Free Soothing Emulsion, accompanied by various product launch events.

Lancaster noted it has been striving to enhance the skincare experience for consumers, and the brand also marked World Oceans Day on 8 June with a partnership to promote protection of the marine environment.

During the launch of this new product, Lancaster organized a series of online and offline interactive events in Hainan, to showcase the protection of its UV care ranges.

From May to July 2024, Lancaster partnered with Wuzhizhou Island, a 5A scenic destination in Sanya. and the China Duty Free’s Sanya International Duty-free Shopping Complex (cdf Sanya) to host a pop-up event.

A Lancaster pop-up has also been built at cdf Haikou, where UV cameras are provided for visitors to test their daily sun protection efficacy, and skincare experts are invited to share sun protection tips.

Meanwhile, the brand has also collaborated with 5-star hotels in Sanya to offer customized trips for consumers.

From 18 May to 30 June 2024, Lancaster hosted a pop-up event on the Wuzhizhou Island, and from 1-28 June 2024 Lancaster hosted a pop up at cdf Haikou, where visitors engaged in interactive activities and took skincare classes.

From June 8 to July 14 2024, Lancaster hosted consumer events at hotels in Sanya, where visitors received Lancaster exclusive drinks and star packages.

World Ocean’s Day

Part of the product’s appeal beyond its material benefits is its environmental impact; the product uses a proportion of post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic in its packaging tube.

Lancaster said it is also working with partners and consumers on various sustainability programs.

To celebrate this year’s World Oceans Day, Lancaster joined a public welfare campaign “Together with LAN, Protect Pure Coral Sea” in collaboration with the Blue Ribbon Ocean Conservation Association, cdf Sanya, and Wuzhizhou Island.

The campaign brought together multiple parties including research organisations, socially responsible companies, and volunteer divers, to protect and restore the damaged coral reef ecosystem in Sanya through scientific breeding and underwater transplanting.

Every participant received a certificate from the Blue Ribbon Ocean Conservation Association.

READ MORE: King Power partners With AOTGA to launch inclusion campaign

READ MORE: B&S lifts the lid on power of King of Reach platform for global travel retail

READ MORE: King Power readying next chapter at ‘One Bangkok’