In celebration of Lancôme’s 90th anniversary, Lancôme Travel Retail Asia Pacific and The Shilla Duty Free Korea have unveiled a worldwide exclusive Rose Ice-Hotel experience at Incheon International Airport.

Unveiled on 7 February 2025, the installation sits at the heart of Incheon Terminal 2’s grand atrium.

The striking concept is said to transform the 90-year legacy of the brand’s signature Lancôme Rose into a springtime bloom through the lens of artist Cai Guo-Qiang.

As part of this, Guo-Qiang (who is known for his gunpowder art, explosion events and installations) and his team have custom-developed an artificial intelligence (AI) model titled cAI (pronounced ‘AI Cai’), that features the Lancôme Rose at its centre.

The resulting artwork, titled Paris Rose, which is exclusive to Lancôme, is a fusion of pigments and gunpowder, crafted using cAI.

The floral motif of the Paris Rose artwork is said to be an expression of women’s ‘eternal power, of beauty, and of savoir-faire’ while the disruptive Rose Ice-Hotel concept encapsulates Lancôme’s quest for innovation, its quintessential French culture and elegance, and high service.

Constructed in acrylic to symbolise the change of the seasons from winter to spring, the Rose Ice-Hotel installation reimagines a luxury hotel experience in a travel retail format.

Upon arrival, travellers are greeted by the Ice Concierge, as well as ‘hotel bellboys’ offering warm hospitality.

Their luggage is whisked away on Parisian palace-styled gold bellboy trolleys and then they are ushered through the grand Ice Arc de Triomphe.

The arc opens up to an Ice Art Gallery, featuring a patrimony collection from the Lancôme archives – this marks the first time L’Oreal Travel Retail has flown in precious pieces across fragrance, skincare and makeup from the vaults in Paris to Incheon airport.

With the oldest pieces dating to the brand’s inception in 1935, the gallery offers visitors an immersive and cultural journey through the brand’s nine-decade-long heritage.

At the heart of the hotel is Ice Lobby, complete with an avant-garde art installation and Lancôme Génifique Ultimate discovery zone.

At the Ice Absolue Bar, the new Rose on the Moon scent from the Absolue Les Parfums collection has inspired a vanilla-flavoured bingsu (a popular sweet treat in Korea).

For the first time in the history of L’Oreal Travel Retail history, Lancôme is has brought an on-site bingsu chef to the activation – it’s also the first time that Incheon airport has hosted this type of experience.

In the semi-private VIP Ice Beauty Salon, travellers can enjoy made-to-measure skin diagnostics through the Lancôme Skin Screen.

As they check out of their Rose Ice-Hotel experience at the Ice Bon Voyage Gift Shop, travellers can browse the various limited-edition sets, all enveloped in Cai Guo-Qiang’s exclusive Paris Rose artwork.

“Lancôme’s 90th anniversary is an opportune moment for us to honour our legacy, celebrate our heritage and reaffirm our ambition to be the most irresistible beauty brand,” said Linda Wang, General Manager of Lancôme Travel Retail Asia Pacific.

“We look to deepen brand synergies, with a focus on elevated experiences and innovation for travellers worldwide.”

A carefully assembled pentarchy brought to life Lancôme’s Rose Ice-Hotel: Lancôme, The Shilla Duty Free, The Shilla Hotels & Resorts, Naver and Kakao.

The aim has been to create a Korean ecosystem that takes Korean and Chinese frequent independent travellers on an holistic consumer journey.

Layering onto the digital and CRM partnership, the alliance tapped into The Shilla Duty Free’s database, as well as its expertise in local social media platforms Naver and Kakao, to strategically target Korean frequent independent travellers from their pre-trip to in-trip journey.

Beyond the airport environment, L’Oreal Travel Retail APAC’s collaboration with The Shilla Hotels & Resorts on this milestone event for Lancôme, has proven to be a significant traffic driver to The Shilla Duty Free.

“It was the strategic and concerted effort between all five major partners that made Lancôme’s Rose Ice-Hotel a reality,” said Jesus Abia, Managing Director of L’Oreal Travel Retail Asia Pacific.

“This partnership not only enhances our commitment to delivering exceptional beauty experiences for travellers but also reflects our innovative approach to connecting with consumers across multiple channels. We aim to redefine the travel retail landscape, providing convenience and luxury to beauty enthusiasts globally.”

Added Changha Shin, Head of Merchandising, Shilla Travel Retail: “This milestone highlights Lancôme’s rich heritage in beauty and reaffirms The Shilla Duty Free’s commitment to offering our customers unique and memorable shopping experiences. Together, we aim to create a vibrant celebration that showcases the artistry and innovation that defines Lancôme while enhancing the travel retail landscape for beauty enthusiasts around the world.”

READ MORE: The Sustainability Interview: Laurence Pardieu-Duthil, L’Oréal Travel Retail

READ MORE: L’Oréal TRAPAC to open first Aesop store in Hainan

READ MORE: Lancôme opens flagship Domaine de la Rose store in Haitang Bay