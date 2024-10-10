Lancôme Travel Retail Asia Pacific has joined forces with China Duty Free Group (CDFG) to open the Domaine de la Rose by Lancôme flagship store in Haitang Bay Block C in Hainan.

The luxury store, which opened on 30 June 2024, marks the world’s largest Lancôme flagship store.

It has been designed to take shoppers on an immersive experience centred on the story of the rose, evoking the sights and aromas of Grasse, France, where Lancôme’s rose estates are located.

The striking store blends Lancôme’s heritage and elegance with ‘cutting-edge green sciences’ that highlight the sustainability of the rose distillery’s extraction processes and technology.

Once inside, visitors can explore the brand’s premium L’Extrait range, as well as the gifting options and first-class services.

Describing Lancôme’s Domaine de la Rose in Grasse, Françoise Lehmann, Lancôme Global Brand President said: “We were looking for a place. A place where the land, the plants, and biodiversity would be respected. A place nestled between the sea and the mountains, bathed in intense sunshine, to concentrate the scents of perfume plants. A place where people would seek to achieve excellence and master the right techniques. A place steeped in the history of fragrance, and where we could write its future. We found it in Grasse, the world capital of perfumery. The Domaine de la Rose.”

This distinctive location comes to life in the exclusive new retail concept in Hainan, which has been created in collaboration with Lancôme’s Paris headquarters.

“We are thrilled to unveil the Lancôme Domaine de la Rose flagship in Hainan, a space that truly reflects our brand’s heritage and commitment to sustainability,” said Linda Wang, Lancôme Travel Retail Asia Pacific.

“This store offers a unique, immersive experience where consumers can discover the essence of Lancôme in its most luxurious form.”

Added Jesus Abia, Managing Director of L’Oreal Travel Retail Asia Pacific: “The grand opening of Domaine de la Rose by Lancôme brings the mission of L’Oreal Travel Retail to life.

“We are constantly pioneering and innovating trailblazing windows of exclusive and elevated travel retail experiences that are deeply meaningful and memorable for the consumer. This brand show window could only be possible with L’Oreal Travel Retail’s strong collaboration with CDFG.”

Crafting an experiential space

Following its work on the tourist-favourite pink villa at Lancôme Domaine de la Rose in Grasse, renowned French architect studio NeM Architectes brought its expertise and vision to the Hainan flagship, creating a space that embodies Lancôme’s heritage and elegance.

“Our aim was to craft an experiential space that transcends the conventional boutique format, closer to an artistic installation, immersing visitors in a sensory journey that reflects the heart of Lancôme’s vision,” commented Lucie Niney and Thibault Marca, founding architects of Paris-based NeM Architectes.

Travel exclusive O+O experience

Upon stepping through the large circular entrance, visitors are immersed in a sensorial rose journey inspired by Lancôme’s signature pink emblem rose petals.

The centrifugal layout offers visitors a stroll through the large petal-decorated store, which is punctuated with surprises, from the vistas of the Domaine’s vast landscapes in the large windows to the discovery of he sub-spaces situated between the ‘petals’.

Among the specially crated spaces to discover is a reinterpretation of the distillery complete with soft lighting, concrete walls, a panoramic bay window and distillation apparatus.

At the heart of this is a large sculptural golden table that complements the collection of the perfume organ and the distillery table from Domaine de la Rose.

Around this is a series of small relaxing lounges, featuring minimalist, contemporary furniture and natural tones inspired by the landscapes of the Domaine.

Visitors can ascend the Rose Stairs to the second floor discover the brand’s history and the Grasse terroir via six discovery zones and touchpoints.

The Rose Journey steeps guests in French culture, architecture and nature – an ‘immersive travel exclusive O+O experience designed to build emotional connections, recruit new consumers and drive conversion’, says Lancôme.

As visitors arrive at the entrance of the Rose Journey, they are welcomed to the Domaine de la Rose through an Ô door, and prompted to register and make bookings via Lancôme’s shareable WeChat mini programme.

Next, visitors can learn about the history of and the rose fields at Lancôme’s Domaine de la Rose in Grasse.

At the Rose Distillery, guests can interact with a simulation of Lancôme’s four-step distillation process, spanning from the harvesting of rose blooms in the soil to the final products in Lancôme’s range – this incudes a detailed look at the green extraction processes and technologies.

Luxury spa services

Guests can enjoy Lancôme’s complimentary pampering hand service, using products from the ultra-premium L’Extrait range.

Additionally, travellers can get a comprehensive skin diagnosis in just 20 minutes thanks to Lancôme’s most advanced skin analysis service, Skin Screen (which utilises tri-polar light technology and algorithms to assess eight key skin parameters, generate skin scores and build tailored skincare routines).

Visitors can also discover the Le Thé du Domaine and Macaron du Domaine at the Rose Agora Table where they will experience a made-to-measure consultation.

Here, the VIP journey is further elevated with Rose Rituals, a 45-minute L’Extrait Spa Treatment, in the Absolue spa treatment room.

The Rose Ritual showcases the origin of Lancôme Absolue’s Perpetual Rose, Plateau de Valensole, with an immersive tunnel showcasing how the Absolue Blackbiosis micro-ferment is selected, amplified and extracted from the soil at the roots of the Lancôme Perpetual Rose, organically grown on the terroir of the Valensole plateau in France.

At the L’Extrait spa, trained Lancôme therapists perform a 45-minute rejuvenating facial spa featuring the new L’Extrait Elixir range including Lotion Mist, Serum, Face and Eye Cream. Specialised L’Extrait tools are used (both heated and cooled) to facilitate the absorption of the products.

VVIPs can also be treated to the Absolue Sheet Mask while enjoying a hand massage.

The Rose Journey culminates at the Rose Gift Shop where travellers receive exclusive gifting offers and a personalised service spanning their favourite rose products, exclusive Grasse souvenirs and custom Lancôme tote bags to bring home as mementos.

