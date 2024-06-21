Lancôme partners with CDFG to recruit VVIPs for Absolue L’Extrait relaunch

To mark the relaunch of Absolue L’Extrait, Lancôme has teamed up with China Duty Free Group (CDFG) to recruit high-net-worth individuals with the Black Longevity Retreat Spa at The Edition Hotel in Sanya.

Absolue L’Extrait, Lancôme’s ‘crown black jewel’ skincare line has been completely reformulated and repackaged, marking a new era for the sought-after line.

The revamp incorporates L’Oreal group’s ‘most advanced’ biotechnological breakthrough into its star product, The L’Extrait Elixir Cream.

The formulation now features what L’Oreal describes as an ‘extremely resilient and adaptative micro-ferment – the blackbiosis – that fuels the Absolue Perpetual Rose and works in synergy with the Perpetual Rose extract. It has, says the company, been clinically proven to activate skin’s NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) by +43%, to help correct and halt the signs of ageing.

To celebrate relaunch, Lancôme Absolue and CDFG designed a first-of-its-kind CRM collaboration to recruit high-net-worth clients of CDFG – not just from perfumes and cosmetics (P&C), but also from other luxury categories such as jewellery and fashion.

VVIPs from leading Chinese OTA, Tong Cheng, were also invited via precision targeting.

The tastemakers were treated to a VVIP spa experience at the specially created Lancôme Black Longevity Retreat at Edition Hotel Sanya.

Upon arrival, guests could learn about the origin of Lancôme Absolue’s Perpetual Rose, plateau de valensole.

They were then led along an immersive tunnel that showcases how the Absolue Blackbiosis micro-ferment is selected, amplified and extracted from the soil at the roots of the Lancôme Perpetual Rose (which is organically grown on the terroir of the Valensole plateau in France).

They could then enjoy a 45-minute rejuvenating facial from a Lancôme therapist, using the brand’s signature handwork and techniques and featuring products from the L’Extrait Elixir Range, including the Lotion Mist, Serum, Face and Eye Cream.

Specialised L’Extrait tools were used (both heated and cooled) to facilitate the absorption of the products and depuff the eye area.

VVIPs were also treated to Absolue Sheet Mask while having a pampering hand massage.

“Lancôme Absolue continues to push the boundary of luxury experience with our L’Extrait VIP activation, recognising that new luxury travellers are seeking unique offering beyond products,” said Linda Wang, General Manager of Lancôme Travel Retail Asia Pacific.

“We are excited to partner with China Duty Free Group and their CRM programme to pioneer and reimagine a truly unique yet culturally relevant VVIP experience tailored for the top spending-tier travellers in Hainan.”

Embracing the trend for VVIP travellers seeking unique learning opportunities and local cultural experiences, Lancôme’s Black Longevity Spa created an opportunity for its guests to enjoy exclusive experiences beyond treatments.

This involved sipping a French aperitif and then trying their hand at cloisonné enamel, a traditional Chinese art form, to create a unique keepsake.

“We extend our sincere thanks to Lancôme for their innovative VIP experience format, which has delighted our esteemed customers,” said Dorothy Liu, Vice President, Merchandising, Perfume and Cosmetics at China Duty Free Group.

“We look forward to future breakthrough collaborations that will continue to captivate and inspire. Together, we will explore new possibilities of luxury experience within travel retail.”

The Lancôme Black Longevity Retreat Spa was held exclusively at Edition Hotel Sanya from 25 March to 6 May, 2024.

READ MORE: L’Oréal Paris looks back at Royal Cream launch in Lagardère’s Sanya Complex

READ MORE: L’Oréal Paris and King Power launch jumbos themed pop-up at Srivaree

READ MORE: L’Oreal Travel Retail unveils Prada Beauty counter at Paris CDG’s T2E